2urbangirls.com
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Deputies were unable to provide information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a suspect involved. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death along train tracks in Pomona
POMONA, Calif.- A man was found shot to death Saturday near railroad tracks in Pomona. The shooting was reported at 1:13 p.m. along the tracks adjacent to the 100 block of Newman Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. “Responding officers found a male adult suffering from an apparent...
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department seeks shooter in Willowbrook killing
A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Willowbrook early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was found around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot...
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
