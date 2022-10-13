Read full article on original website
Louisiana ACT Scores Decrease for the Fifth Consecutive Year
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out...
Week in Review, Oct. 10-14: Healthcare Consolidation, Insurance Rate Increase and More
NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 10, LCMC Health and Tulane University announced major partnership plans. If the proposed $150 million deal is approved by the state Attorney General’s Office, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare, a national for-profit operator of health care facilities, and will join the other six hospitals in the nonprofit LCMC Health system. An LCMC spokesperson said employees at the three hospitals will keep their jobs.
Rome, Clark-Rizzio to Share Leadership Role at Legal Nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, which works to keep children out of the criminal legal system, has announced an organizational restructuring. Kristen Rome, who has served as the juvenile life without parole legal representation director, will assume the role of co-executive director and share responsibility with Aaron Clark-Rizzio who has led the organization for the past six years.
