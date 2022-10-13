NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 10, LCMC Health and Tulane University announced major partnership plans. If the proposed $150 million deal is approved by the state Attorney General’s Office, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare, a national for-profit operator of health care facilities, and will join the other six hospitals in the nonprofit LCMC Health system. An LCMC spokesperson said employees at the three hospitals will keep their jobs.

