Shawn M Coffey
2d ago
people should read about how it got it's name! Thought Massachusetts escaped this fake woke bs! If you are leaving this city upon graduation shut up!
WCVB
Electrical surges cause transformer fires, other issues in Waltham, Massachusetts
WALTHAM, Mass. — Electrical surges throughout the city of Waltham, Massachusetts, are causing a multitude of issues, according to police. Waltham police said Saturday's surges are causing transformer fires, leading to light signal failures and creating smoke in buildings. Residents who live in the area of 1117 Main St....
Worcester City Councilor says Plantation Street name change discussion is ‘superficial’
One Worcester City Councilor said she thinks the discussion around changing street names that include the word ‘plantation’ in the city is superficial and takes away from addressing issues that are systemically oppressive. District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said the conversations surrounding changing the name of Plantation Street,...
WCVB
Car barrels through Honey Dew Donut shop in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A car barreled through a doughnut shop in Worcester late Thursday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the Honey Dew Donuts at 99 Gold Star Blvd. The car went right through the building, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and shop. "The car...
WCVB
Groton, Massachusetts, elementary school closes early after spate of stomach illnesses
GROTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts elementary school was forced to close early Friday after hundreds of students reported a stomach illness. Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said the Board of Health was at the Florence Roche Elementary School on Friday after about 200 of the school's 530 students reported sick stomachs.
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
WCVB
No parking available in Salem on Saturday due to influx of Halloween visitors
SALEM, Mass. — Officials in Salem are asking people who plan to visit the Massachusetts city on Saturday to take the train because there is no parking available. According to an announcement from the Office of Mayor Kim Driscoll, all parking lots, garages and spaces in Salem are now filled, including satellite parking lots.
The Landmark
Holden voters have work to do Oct. 17
HOLDEN — Recreation upgrades and road improvements are a major part of the work voters have to undertake at the Oct. 17 special town meeting. While they will not have to get the shovels out, they will have to decide if the town should proceed with work on the Dawson area facilities on Salisbury Street and Industrial Drive, including the addition of playing fields. The work also requires a debt exclusion to fund the project, which will be before voters at the general election in November.
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Worcester enters new electricity supply contract that aims to save ratepayers $42.50 a month this winter
Rising electricity rates are expected to hit ratepayers across Massachusetts hard this winter. But the city of Worcester has entered a new supply contract that the city says will help lessen the blow on electric customers in the city money in the coming months. Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
Helfand's Deli Opening October 27 on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Helfand’s, a New York-style deli, is opening on Highland Street in Worcester in the former home of the Sahara restaurant on October 27. The opening date announcement was made on social media on Friday morning. Helfand's shared their story on social media this summer. Mike Sobel, a...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
WCVB
Tuesday, October 18: New England ‘Rock’ Stars
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England is fertile ground for stone work – and from a farm in Vermont, to the New Hampshire Seacoast, to residential neighborhoods in Rhode Island, we’re digging up stony stories. We meet artisans committed to the art of dry stone wall building; discover a style of stone home unique to the Ocean State; and explore the mystery of a historic stone cottage in the middle of a Burlington, Mass., office park.
Update: 6 people injured in gunfire on Webster Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Six victims were found shot early Saturday morning in and around a Webster Street warehouse, according to police. Police officers converged on the building, at 88 Webster St., shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, to check out the report of a male shooting victim, Lt. Sean Murtha said during a press conference...
WBUR
A debate over Question 1, the Massachusetts 'millionaire's tax'
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Advocates on both sides of Massachusetts' first ballot referendum join us for a debate. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million. WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB host today's debate.
WCVB
Monday, October 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Return to New Hampshire’s Route 4
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein makes a return trip to Route 4, including the stretch known as “Antique Alley” where he finds vintage records (and a very large stuffed shark). Ted’s trip continues east where he paddles through a salt marsh found, improbably, 20 miles inland from the Seacoast. He fuels up at the classic Gilley’s Diner before touring the historic and moving sites along Portsmouth’s Black Heritage Trail.
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
WCVB
MBTA job fair aims to fill hundreds of vacant positions
BOSTON — The MBTA hosted a job fair Thursday, hoping to fill hundreds of vacant positions. As soon as it was officially underway, dozens of people converged on City Hall Plaza to explore hundreds of job opportunities open with the MBTA. “My aunt works for them, and she recommended...
westfordcat.org
Northeast Mass downgraded to ‘significant’ drought, water restrictions remain
REGION — Following recent rain events in September, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought, resulting in relaxed water restrictions for residents. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
