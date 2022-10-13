ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida tolls suspension ends Saturday

Tolls in Florida are no longer suspended following Hurricane Ian. Drivers should be aware that you will now be charged if you drive on a toll road starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Here's when Florida's Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued

Beginning in October, Florida students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged children who have free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2021-2022 school year.
Race for Florida governor: DeSantis dominates in campaign cash over Crist

Entering the final weeks of the 2022 campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a massive financial advantage over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Newly filed reports show DeSantis had about $102 million in available cash in his political committee and campaign account as of Oct. 7, almost exactly a month before the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A few more showers and storms could linger over Central Florida Thursday evening before moving offshore tonight. The slow cool front will drop south through our area overnight then stall out over South Florida. This may allow for a few isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon and highs to remain in the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland. Drier air should move in this weekend.
