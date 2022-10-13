Read full article on original website
Florida tolls suspension ends Saturday
Tolls in Florida are no longer suspended following Hurricane Ian. Drivers should be aware that you will now be charged if you drive on a toll road starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Here's when Florida's Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued
Beginning in October, Florida students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged children who have free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2021-2022 school year.
State’s tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida launches post-Hurricane Ian ad campaign
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has put together a promotional campaign, with an initial cost of about $2.7 million, to highlight parts of the state not ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Visit Florida campaign, which will run on digital and social media platforms through the end of October, shows recent footage...
Here's when tolls in Florida will be reinstated following suspension due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that tolls across the state will be reinstated this weekend after roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the tolls in several areas along the Gulf Coast and in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian...
Race for Florida governor: DeSantis dominates in campaign cash over Crist
Entering the final weeks of the 2022 campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a massive financial advantage over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Newly filed reports show DeSantis had about $102 million in available cash in his political committee and campaign account as of Oct. 7, almost exactly a month before the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A few more showers and storms could linger over Central Florida Thursday evening before moving offshore tonight. The slow cool front will drop south through our area overnight then stall out over South Florida. This may allow for a few isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon and highs to remain in the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland. Drier air should move in this weekend.
Orlando weather forecast: Strong cold front coming to Central Florida: How low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. Tonight, it will be dry with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Central Florida. A bit breezy across the area with 10-15 mph winds. The wind will calm through the evening. BEACHES:. Another wonderful day, Sunday along the coast. Mostly...
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Weather Forecast: Oct. 13, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see dry air move over the region this weekend. There are still lingering rain chances on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
