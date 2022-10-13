Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO