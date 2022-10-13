ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

An distressing true-life thriller unexpectedly secures a #1 streaming spot

As per Urban Dictionary, “Lifetime movie bad refers to when a film is poorly produced, has cheap cinematography, poor editing, and an overused concept and storyline”. That may be true to a certain extent, but it hasn’t stopped Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez from making an unexpected play for the top of the streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com

A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix

Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences

Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
iheart.com

Science Has Determined the Most Beautiful Woman on Earth

Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But that never stops people from using that old Greek formula that's commonly referred to as the Golden Ratio of Beauty to pit women against each other. The latest analysis, by some plastic surgeon I'm not gonna give free airtime to,...
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Is Getting Ready For "The Biggest Premiere of His Life"

Black Adam is a DC project that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has waited years to make. The movie, which was helmed by Jungle Cruise and Orphan's Jaume Collet-Serra, is finally coming out later this month, and tonight it's having its big world premiere in New York City. It's no surprise that Johnson is excited that the time has finally come to share the movie with the world, so he's sharing updates from his press day leading up to the film's premiere.
