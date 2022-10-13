Groups call on Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help eliminate language barriers 02:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local groups are pushing Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help eliminate language barriers for Spanish-speaking passengers.

Ricardo Villareal, a board member of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, told KDKA-TV that he has not always found it easy as a Latino to navigate or understand the system, especially when important announcements come over the intercom.

And for those who don't speak English, he said the experience can be even more challenging.

"People will come to me and ask, 'Do you know what they're saying?' in Spanish," said Villareal.

This is why Villareal has been working with Casa San Jose, a local advocacy group for Latinos, to make ridership more efficient for Spanish-speaking individuals. The groups are asking PRT to implement bilingual announcements, signs and boards.

Villareal suggests the additions could be made in places around the city with a high Latino population, including Beechview, where 38 percent of riders speak Spanish.

These ideas have been presented to PRT already and will be again during its next public meeting. So far, Villareal said PRT has been quite receptive to the ideas.

KDKA-TV is waiting for comment from PRT on whether it will implement some of the suggestions and when.