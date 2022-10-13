ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Groups call on Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help eliminate language barriers

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGDK0_0iWqdcja00

Groups call on Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help eliminate language barriers 02:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local groups are pushing Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help eliminate language barriers for Spanish-speaking passengers.

Ricardo Villareal, a board member of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, told KDKA-TV that he has not always found it easy as a Latino to navigate or understand the system, especially when important announcements come over the intercom.

And for those who don't speak English, he said the experience can be even more challenging.

"People will come to me and ask, 'Do you know what they're saying?' in Spanish," said Villareal.

This is why Villareal has been working with Casa San Jose, a local advocacy group for Latinos, to make ridership more efficient for Spanish-speaking individuals. The groups are asking PRT to implement bilingual announcements, signs and boards.

Villareal suggests the additions could be made in places around the city with a high Latino population, including Beechview, where 38 percent of riders speak Spanish.

These ideas have been presented to PRT already and will be again during its next public meeting. So far, Villareal said PRT has been quite receptive to the ideas.

KDKA-TV is waiting for comment from PRT on whether it will implement some of the suggestions and when.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

New report details progress of Move PGH initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has released a report on its Move PGH initiative after one year.There've been more than 600,000 trips on scooters, bikes, zip cars, and e-mopeds used around the city.E-scooters have taken about 275,000 vehicle miles off the roads and stopped nearly 130 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.This fall, there will be additional mobility hubs and scooter spots.People can also find more modes of transportation on the transit app by the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
pghcitypaper.com

Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community

Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Community and city leaders in Duquesne form anti-violence committee

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Community leaders in the city of Duquesne are trying to combat recent violence that's been happening in Duquesne and surrounding areas. City officials and community leaders have joined forces to form a committee called "CHANGE," which stands for "community healing and nurturing growth and empowerment." Eric...
DUQUESNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Groups#Kdka Tv#Casa San Jose#Latinos#Prt
CBS Pittsburgh

Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Abortion services on the rise in western Pennsylvania as neighboring states shut off access

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More women than ever from out of state are coming to this region for abortion services, says Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's happening as neighboring states restrict access to abortion.With states to the west and south of Pennsylvania restricting almost all abortions, a growing number of women are coming to Pittsburgh, where abortion is still generally available."We've seen an increase in patients from surrounding states. We've seen an increase in phone calls," says Sara Dixon, spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. "With the ban in West Virginia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools students participate in 'Walk and Roll to School Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With more and more kids walking to school as there's a shortage of crossing guards, Pittsburgh Public Schools students participated in 'Walk and Roll to School Day' on Wednesday.Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey joined kids as they headed to Arlington Elementary.The school's principal says it's important to involve the community to help keep students safe.The city's Safe Routes to School program is aimed at getting everyone moving together and finding ways to keep the routes as safe as possible for students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer?

PITTSBURGH — A group of people who live in downtown Pittsburgh met with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss what they say is a noticeable increase in crime and drugs in the area. Gainey says the city is currently working with several agencies to make the downtown area safer. He also said the new homeless shelter, set to open on Second Avenue, will help with this.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public memorial planned for former Governor Dick Thornburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public memorial service will happen this weekend for the late former Governor Dick Thornburg.h RELATED: Dick Thornburgh, Former Pennsylvania Governor And US Attorney General, DiesHe died in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family was unable to hold a public memorial. Thornburgh was remembered for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.He was 88 years old. Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain-damaged in an auto accident.The service will be on Sunday afternoon at Shadyside Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The lasting legacy of two Black cartoonists from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has always been a hub for Black creativity, artwork, and empowerment. In the early 1900s, the Pittsburgh Courier powered much of this energy thanks to its growing national popularity. As a Black publication, the Courier chose to employ reporters and illustrators who would stand up for their community and support social progress. When nearly all papers had a robust comic section, the Courier saw an opportunity to let Black artists shine. Jackie Ormes and Sam Milai were two of the most influential cartoonists of the 1940s-1960s. Their contributions to Pittsburgh, and Black readers across the country, are still lauded today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A new Oakland hotel will double as a recording studio

PITTSBURGH — Many great musical acts came through Pittsburgh’s Old Syria Mosque in Oakland before the hall was torn down in 1991. But on that spot on Bigelow Boulevard, there's a brand-new place where Pittsburghers and visitors can rock out. A professional recording studio is tucked inside the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy