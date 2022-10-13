The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO