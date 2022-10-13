The Evanston Environment Board announced a new proposal to tax single-use plastic bags in its Thursday meeting. These bags — currently banned for distribution in Evanston businesses larger than 10,000 square feet, with exceptions for grocery stores, restaurants and non-chain stores — would be taxed at 15 cents per bag under the new proposal. The proposal would end the ban until 2024, and bags for produce and other grocery items would be included in the new tax.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO