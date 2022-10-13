ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Football: Why is Northwestern football floundering? Five trends that explain the Wildcats’ abysmal start to 2022

In a matter of weeks, Northwestern went from becoming the first team in college football to beat a Power Five team to plummeting in the conference standings. The Wildcats’ season-opening 31-28 win against Nebraska in Dublin feels like a distant memory, obscured by a five-game losing streak that has virtually erased NU’s chances of bowl contention. The only consolation the Cats had after a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin was the upcoming bye week.
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 4

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Art Institute of Chicago: Northwestern Art Institute Day. Art Institute of Chicago. Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Free. All NU students, staff, faculty and accompanying...
Daily Northwestern

‘It’s just one step, but it’s a good step’: Northwestern study shows gender-affirming surgery benefits in youth

A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine and two other Chicago institutions shows that gender-affirming surgery for transgender and nonbinary adolescents and young adults improves quality of life and mental health. According to the first installment of the two-part study, published Sept. 26, individuals assigned female at birth who received...
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Environment Board debates lifting plastic bag ban and adding bag tax

The Evanston Environment Board announced a new proposal to tax single-use plastic bags in its Thursday meeting. These bags — currently banned for distribution in Evanston businesses larger than 10,000 square feet, with exceptions for grocery stores, restaurants and non-chain stores — would be taxed at 15 cents per bag under the new proposal. The proposal would end the ban until 2024, and bags for produce and other grocery items would be included in the new tax.
