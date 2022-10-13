ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Michigan unleashes two-headed monster at running back vs. Penn State

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s Mike Morris enjoys seeing the Wolverine running backs score touchdowns, but do they have to do it so fast?. After Donovan Edwards ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to cap a quick scoring drive, Morris and his defensive teammates forced a fourth-down stop, ending Penn State’s nine-play drive midway through the third quarter.
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
How Michigan basketball is figuring out life without Naz Hillmon

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the middle of Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference on Wednesday, a Big Ten Network analyst approached, armed with a microphone and a question. “Having Danielle Rauch and Naz Hillmon leave the program, who have you sought after to be a leader of this team?”. Barnes Arico...
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive

J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
