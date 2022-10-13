Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
MLive.com
Michigan unleashes two-headed monster at running back vs. Penn State
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s Mike Morris enjoys seeing the Wolverine running backs score touchdowns, but do they have to do it so fast?. After Donovan Edwards ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to cap a quick scoring drive, Morris and his defensive teammates forced a fourth-down stop, ending Penn State’s nine-play drive midway through the third quarter.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: ‘We want Paul (Bunyan) back’
ANN ARBOR -- What was expected by many to be a competitive game turned into a blowout, with Michigan pounding Penn State 41-17 on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines led just 14-13 at half but asserted themselves midway through the third quarter to pull away. Michigan head coach Jim...
MLive.com
After canceled rematch, Juwan Howard says Michigan doesn’t owe Oregon a game
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan men’s basketball team hasn’t traveled to Oregon for a previously scheduled rematch of a game in Ann Arbor, and the program’s head coaches disagree about what should happen next. Michigan hosted the Ducks on Dec. 14, 2019, part of a home-and-home series....
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
MLive.com
Michigan State comes back to win on walk-off touchdown vs. Wisconsin: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Wisconsin game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28, final (2OT): Jayden Reed catches a 27-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the end zone to win the game in a walk-off. The Spartans snap a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, now have a bye before taking on Michigan.
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher disqualified for targeting vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s shorthanded defense will be without another player the rest of the day. Defensive end Michael Fletcher was disqualified for targeting on a late hit against Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the second quarter of Saturday’s game in East Lansing. With Wisconsin...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
MLive.com
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen and ‘massive’ OL among challenges for Michigan State defense
EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State faced Wisconsin, the Spartans were coming off a double-digit loss to Ohio State. That was 2019 and the Spartans were thumped for 38-0 defeat in Madison that was part of a five-game losing streak. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
MLive.com
Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Wisconsin and a final score prediction
The second half of the season is about to start and Michigan State is hoping it goes much differently than the way the first half ended. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) have dropped four straight games and host Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FOX) for homecoming in East Lansing.
MLive.com
How Michigan basketball is figuring out life without Naz Hillmon
MINNEAPOLIS -- In the middle of Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference on Wednesday, a Big Ten Network analyst approached, armed with a microphone and a question. “Having Danielle Rauch and Naz Hillmon leave the program, who have you sought after to be a leader of this team?”. Barnes Arico...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
See photos as Dexter football tops Saline for conference title
DEXTER, MI -- Al Ritt Stadium was filled with cheering fans as Dexter hosted Saline for the SEC-Red championship game. Saline took an early lead with a touchdown from senior running back Ryan Niethammer in the first quarter, and another when quarterback CJ Carr fumbled a ball in the end zone but was recovered by Matt Walper.
mgoblue
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
