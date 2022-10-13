ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League Manager of the Year Candidates

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDtfT_0iWqdXGp00

With Major League Baseball award season coming up, here's a look at our top five American League Manager of the Year candidates for the 2022 MLB season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Last week, we took a look at our top American League Rookie of the Year and National League rookie of the year candidates .

As part of our 2022 Major League Baseball award selections, here's my top American League Manager of the Year candidates:

5) Aaron Boone, New York Yankees (99-63)

Through the first three months of the season, Aaron Boone was well on his way to winning his first American League Manager of the Year Award, since taking over as manager of the New York Yankees before the 2018 season.

At the All-Star break, the Yankees had baseball's best record at 64-28. They were on pace to win 113 games.

The Yankees were an average team in the second half of the season, going 35-35 after the All-Star Break.

Though Boone's club didn't finish as strong as it started, the Yankees played well enough to win their second American League East division title since 2012.

4) Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners (90-72)

As the leader of the Seattle Mariners, Scott Servais played an integral role in shedding the franchise's culture of mediocrity, transforming the club from the hunters to the hunted . The Mariners made their first trip to the postseason since 2001.

21 years later, Servais has his club back in the postseason and ready to push forward to a new chapter in Mariners history.

3) Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles (83-79)

The Orioles entered 2022 without a winning season since 2016, the same year the club last made it to the postseason. The Orioles had lost 108 games or more in their last three full-length, 162-game seasons. There were little to no expectations for 2022. The main hope from fans was that the club wouldn't lose 100 again and would take a couple of steps in the right direction.

In 2022, the Orioles won 83 games and found themselves contending for an American League playoff spot all season long, until the final weeks of the regular season.

Now, the Orioles have a promising young core to go with baseball's best farm system and money to spend this offseason, if they choose to. The Orioles can compete for an American League East division title in 2023. Like Servais, Hyde played an important part in shedding a culture of losing and pushing the team forward towards contention.

2) Dusty Baker, Houston Astros (106-56)

After losing star shortstop Carlos Correa to free agency, the Astros didn't miss a beat, winning eleven more games without Correa (106) than they did with Correa (95) in 2021. Toothpick in mouth, Dusty won more games in 2022 than he had ever won in a previous season, since beginning his managerial career in 1993, nearly 29 years ago. Love them or hate them, the Astros keep chugging along as Dusty tries to win his first World Series as a manager.

1) Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians (92-70)

In Cleveland's first season as the 'Guardians,' the club mirrored the 1989 Cleveland Indians in the fictional movie Major League , in some regards.

Nobody, and I mean, nobody, was picking Cleveland to win the American League Central in the preseason. The only question about Cleveland at the time was, will they break .500?

Francona got the youngest club in Major League Baseball — at an average age of 26.1 years-old — with the sport's third-lowest payroll, to inspire hope, and win 92 games en route to their fourth AL Central division title in seven years. Francona's club plays a rare, throwback brand of baseball, leading the league in contact-rate with the league's lowest strikeout-rate, while hitting the second-lowest amount of home runs in MLB.

Next month, Francona will likely take home American League Manager of the Year honors for the third time in his career.

Check out our top five National League Manager of the Year candidates !

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike after absolutely crushing a 3-run homer

Rhys Hoskins absolutely opened the floodgates for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon. Nursing a 1-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS over the NL East pennant-winning Atlanta Braves, Hoskins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made the mistake of delivering a fastball down the middle of the plate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Scott Servais
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Major League Baseball#American League Rookie#The New York Yankees#American League East#The Seattle Mariners
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
658
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy