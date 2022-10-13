PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — While Hurricane Ian has come and gone, the damage remains including docks that floated away or were battered by the storm. Bob Strickland, owner of Sea Spray Homes said that they were busy before the storm, they had projects scheduled until spring of next year, but the new business brought in because of Hurricane Ian has pushed those previously scheduled projects. back as far as next summer.

