wpde.com
County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
wfxb.com
SCDOT Proposed To Update 2 Busy Roads In Myrtle Beach
A recent public meeting gave residents a chance to express their thoughts with South Carolina Department of Transportation officials. Plans have been proposed for Mr. Joe White Avenue as well as 21st Avenue North. Changes consists of high visibility crosswalks, countdown signals, new pavement markings, and more. The new safety...
WMBF
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit. The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.
wpde.com
Hurricane Ian damages cause Grand Strand dock company to push back scheduled projects
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — While Hurricane Ian has come and gone, the damage remains including docks that floated away or were battered by the storm. Bob Strickland, owner of Sea Spray Homes said that they were busy before the storm, they had projects scheduled until spring of next year, but the new business brought in because of Hurricane Ian has pushed those previously scheduled projects. back as far as next summer.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach asking for patience as they continue to pick-up storm debris & waste
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Myrtle Beach is asking for it's citizens patience and understanding as they have five knuckleboom trucks going to all neighborhoods to pick up all the debris and waste caused by Hurricane Ian. Crews have worked the last two Saturdays and will...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
wpde.com
Work to 'resume soon' following Stop Work Order at Surfside Beach Pier, mayor says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A stop-work order has been issued for buildings on the Surfside Beach Pier. According to a document given to ABC 15 following a FOIA request, the SWO states “No signed/sealed engineered drawing for metal buildings and no review." An SWO is a legal...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood
A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
wpde.com
Community members give input on Downtown Conway consumption zone
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you've ever wanted to hop from bar to bar on a South Carolina evening while carrying a cold beer, well, you might be in luck. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring the idea of allowing open containers in the downtown area. The...
wpde.com
5-vehicle crash blocks beachbound lanes of Highway 501 & Myrtle Ridge Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A five-vehicle crash shut down beachbound lanes of traffic Friday morning. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:03 a.m. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
wpde.com
SC chamber hears Horry Co., pushes lawmakers to address workforce, business regulations
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County issues were heard loud and clear Thursday morning, as the state's chamber of commerce brought their grassroots tour to Little River for the first time. The chamber is moving across the state to gather what people want state lawmakers to address, and...
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
Coastal Observer
Cost of storm damage rises toward level for federal aid
The cost of damage to public infrastructure from Hurricane Ian continued to grow in the weeks following landfall in Georgetown County and is now expected to pass the threshold required for federal aid. That would reimburse local governments for the cost of cleaning up and rebuilding from the Category 1...
Conway proposed alcohol consumption zone will be ‘good for business,’ restaurant says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.” The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully […]
