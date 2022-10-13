ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
SCDOT Proposed To Update 2 Busy Roads In Myrtle Beach

A recent public meeting gave residents a chance to express their thoughts with South Carolina Department of Transportation officials. Plans have been proposed for Mr. Joe White Avenue as well as 21st Avenue North. Changes consists of high visibility crosswalks, countdown signals, new pavement markings, and more. The new safety...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Hurricane Ian damages cause Grand Strand dock company to push back scheduled projects

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — While Hurricane Ian has come and gone, the damage remains including docks that floated away or were battered by the storm. Bob Strickland, owner of Sea Spray Homes said that they were busy before the storm, they had projects scheduled until spring of next year, but the new business brought in because of Hurricane Ian has pushed those previously scheduled projects. back as far as next summer.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood

A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Community members give input on Downtown Conway consumption zone

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you've ever wanted to hop from bar to bar on a South Carolina evening while carrying a cold beer, well, you might be in luck. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring the idea of allowing open containers in the downtown area. The...
CONWAY, SC
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Cost of storm damage rises toward level for federal aid

The cost of damage to public infrastructure from Hurricane Ian continued to grow in the weeks following landfall in Georgetown County and is now expected to pass the threshold required for federal aid. That would reimburse local governments for the cost of cleaning up and rebuilding from the Category 1...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

