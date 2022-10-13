Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz is the Problem
The sentiment among Iowa fans is perhaps at its worst since 2014. But in 2014, the apathy didn’t really hit until the home stretch of the schedule, or perhaps even the postseason for some fans. Even in the dismal 2012 season that was the first losing regular season under Kirk Ferentz since 2000, things were not as apparently dire at the midway point as they are now.
Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games
It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Where things stand with Iowa's true freshmen through six games
We are six games into the Iowa football season as the Hawkeyes sit with a 3-3 record. This past Saturday, Iowa fell to Illinois, 9-6, in Champaign, and is now in the bye week. According to the Iowa participation chart, six true freshmen saw the field for the Hawkeyes against the Illini.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to...
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Iowa crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say the chase started because they […]
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
weareiowa.com
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
