Iowa City, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz is the Problem

The sentiment among Iowa fans is perhaps at its worst since 2014. But in 2014, the apathy didn’t really hit until the home stretch of the schedule, or perhaps even the postseason for some fans. Even in the dismal 2012 season that was the first losing regular season under Kirk Ferentz since 2000, things were not as apparently dire at the midway point as they are now.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games

It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
IOWA CITY, IA
College Sports
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA

