Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which delighted fans. Cole competed in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door, despite being injured before the match. The match led to him suffering a concussion as well, and he hasn’t returned to in-ring competition yet.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO