SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) Photojournalist Kerri Nelson. - When you hear the name Patinkin, you may immediately think of Broadway or the Princess Bride, but how about Wagyu Beef? Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Folks from all over the world came to participate in person and online for over 70 livestock lots. Vermont Wagyu, like many Vermont businesses felt the hit from the recent Covid Pandemic shutdowns and were left to figure out a new way to offer their premium beef products to keep the business going and support the families that worked on the farm. The Patinkin family came together and developed a thriving E-Commerce business that reached consumers all over the country.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO