WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) Photojournalist Kerri Nelson. - When you hear the name Patinkin, you may immediately think of Broadway or the Princess Bride, but how about Wagyu Beef? Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Folks from all over the world came to participate in person and online for over 70 livestock lots. Vermont Wagyu, like many Vermont businesses felt the hit from the recent Covid Pandemic shutdowns and were left to figure out a new way to offer their premium beef products to keep the business going and support the families that worked on the farm. The Patinkin family came together and developed a thriving E-Commerce business that reached consumers all over the country.
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
VTDigger
Airbnbs are making life very difficult
Airbnbs are taking over Vermont. A recent Craigslist search showed zero long-term rentals in my town but I found over 300 Airbnbs. We can’t find workers to fill empty positions, and many of my friends are bringing cots into their homes to help friends. Why is the state putting profits for mostly wealthy out-of-staters before its own residents?
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
VTDigger
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
WCAX
Does the Open Meeting Law need an update?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Could changes be coming to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Advocates and officials say the law as it is now is a little vague. Municipalities are looking to take on the open meeting law, which sets the standards for towns in terms of meeting warnings and public participation.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
WNYT
Queensbury moves closer to retail marijuana sales
Queensbury is one-step closer to retail marijuana sales. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star report the town board met about cannabis regulations. The meeting reviewed a proposed law that would allow for adult use recreational marijuana retailers and on-site consumption places. The town’s senior planner says Queensbury is...
WCAX
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater. Local high-tech startup Beta Technologies parked its mobile aircraft simulator at Essex High School this week with the goal of inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Burlington airport’s...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
WKTV
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
WCAX
Claremont celebrates opening of airport terminal
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Claremont, New Hampshire, is celebrating its newly renovated airport. State and local leaders cut a red ribbon Wednesday in front of the Claremont Municipal Airport’s new terminal. It’s one of several improvements made at the general aviation airport over the last couple of years. Others include a new apron and reconstructed runways.
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
Kerosene in short supply as winter looms around the corner
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although its popularity has waned over the years, kerosene is still used to heat homes and businesses. But, according to Kerry Hoenig, operations manager at Family Danz Heating and Cooling in Albany, it’s hard to come by as of late and something you will not find their trucks carrying. “It’s priced […]
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
WCAX
Vermont Philharmonic makes post-pandemic comeback
Local high-tech startup Beta Technologies parked its mobile aircraft simulator at Essex High School this week with the goal of inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the...
