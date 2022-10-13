ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop

Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change

Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Kazuchika Okada
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Turns Heads In Skimpy Black Biker Shorts Video Drop

Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. The former Paige remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW

The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Edition#Dynamite#Professional Wrestling#Combat#The Heritage Bank Center#Aew World Champion#Roh World Champion#Wwe Nxt#Ringside News#Mjf#Mcmahon Helmsley
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Re-Name Their Women’s Titles

Ronda Rousey is most definitely one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to improve and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross on How Vince McMahon Would Have Run AEW

Vince McMahon made several headlines back in June after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a settlement to a departing employee. McMahon was under investigation right after this, and he had to retire. It was later revealed that McMahon also paid $12 million in hush money...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chelsea Green Is On Film In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo Drop

Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually released by WWE and fans were quite disappointed. She also decided to turn heads once again recently. Green was working hard after her WWE release and improved considerably as...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Spears Explains His Absence From AEW

Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on Dynamite and competed alongside his former teammates from The Pinnacle. He last fought in a steel cage against Wardlow on AEW television in May. Spears recently spoke to the fans in his native nation about his absence over the past few months after the company’s AEW Rampage taping in Toronto, Ontario, ended.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Firefly Fun House Plans For Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Return

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe perked up in a big way. It was widely thought that he was returning, but tonight will see his official comeback on the blue brand. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported behind...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Savage Gave Hulk Hogan His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX

Hulk Hogan is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. His four-decade-long wrestling career included a period when he was regarded as one of the sport’s most revered and beloved icons. Jim Cornette recently revealed how Hogan got his black eye at WrestleMania IX.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy