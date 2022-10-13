ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mettler
2d ago

this sickens me, this is the only thing the township has to worry about. maybe they should clean there own back yard before they start in on someone else.

Cathy Somers
2d ago

seriously!!!!! Don't the courts have more important things to take care of????? What a waste of money, time and harassment to a woman who they set out to pick on.

Billie
2d ago

I know the house this lady lives at and the neighbors on both sides of her house are real pain in the butt so I am 95% sure they are the ones that made the phone call about her animals. For one the lady lives out in the country so the city ordinances don't apply to the country and if she had a doctor's note stating they were here therapeutic support animals then they just violated a medical order...they need to leave here alone and start worrying about what goes on in town.

wktn.com

Kenton Man Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

A Kenton man was sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Derick W. L. Curl was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of domestic violence and cruelty to companion animals. As part...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
CELINA, OH
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED

BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Two men reportedly die of overdoses in BG

Two men reportedly died of drug overdoses Wednesday afternoon at a Bowling Green home. The report, toxicology results and an autopsy need to be completed, said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. He said that officers were called to the 100 block of South Church Street at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
MLive

Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH

