Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
myburbank.com
Board of Education Election Question #4: Communication
As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote. In the race for Board of Education, there are seven candidates, and we asked five tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We listed their responses in alphabetical order.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Pickwick Housing Development Will be a Blessing to Rancho District
Regarding the City Council’s proposed settlement with the developer of the Pickwick project the following are my public comments to the Council on April 18, 2022. The night of the hearing to determine the project’s eligibility under the State of California’s SB-35 guidelines:. “My name is Paul...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Springer Receives Backing From President Burbank Advisory Council on Disabilities
Re-elect Sharon! Council Member Sharon Springer is a true advocate for those who need to be heard and she does it without a hidden or personal agenda. Sharon has a talent for connecting and bringing people together, regardless of differences. She puts people in touch for collaborative purposes and positive solutions.
myburbank.com
Riley Gogerty Brings Spectacular Splatter Art To Burbank
Riley Gogerty is a 9-year-old Burbank resident who is dazzling the community with his stunning splatter paint artwork. Gogerty was first inspired to explore splatter painting after viewing online tutorials on YouTube and TikTok that made him curious about the medium. His mom, Ashley Erikson, helped him pursue the art form by setting him up with supplies and letting him get creative on their back porch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: September 26 – October 2
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Son of Monsterpalooza Comes to Burbank This Weekend
Son of Monsterpalooza is returning this Halloween season to the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center on October 14-16, 2022. The three day event features award-winning artists, live makeup demonstrations, over 150 exhibitors, photo ops with film cast members, a costume contest and more. Monsterpalooza is an internationally known...
myburbank.com
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
myburbank.com
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
RELATED PEOPLE
myburbank.com
Burbank, Burroughs Cross-Country Squads Fare Well in Pacific League Meet
Even if she temporarily goes in the wrong direction on a dusty hillside cross-country course, Amelie Guyot will make sure to quickly regroup. Looking to get healthy and bidding for a second straight Pacific League championship are on the mind of the Burbank High girls’ athlete, who returned Wednesday to the venue where she achieved a milestone last season.
myburbank.com
Burroughs Football Holds On Against Visiting Muir
In what turned out to be a wild and wooly Pacific League football game, Burroughs High held off Muir 35-25 on Thursday night at Memorial Field. A two-touchdown lead after the first quarter for the Bears turned into a four-point deficit early in the fourth period before adding a pair of touchdowns to cap the victory.
Comments / 0