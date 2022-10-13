Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
WRAL
Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large
Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition. Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WRAL
A shooting spree, an hours-long search and a neighborhood on edge: 5 killed, two injured in east Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — In calls to 911 that began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood described gunshots and screams. "I see a white kid running around here with a shot gun," one caller told dispatchers. "He ran back into the woods near the Neuse River."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Arrests made in connection to beating death of 5-year-old girl
Investigators said a 10-year-old boy beat the girl to death at the Raleigh home of her half-sister's paternal grandmother, Shirletta Yolando Moore. It happened while Moore was working, investigators said. Investigators said a 10-year-old boy beat the girl to death at the Raleigh home of her half-sister's paternal grandmother, Shirletta...
WRAL
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in Triton High School parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. The weapon was discovered inside the car after someone complained about the smell of marijuana coming from a...
WRAL
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
WRAL
Mask dispute lands potential Harnett County juror in jail
LILLINGTON, N.C. — A Harnett County man who showed up for jury duty on Monday ended up behind bars after refusing to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist booked Gregory Hahn, 47, without bond after Hahn told the judge he wouldn’t wear a mask. Hahn was jailed for contempt of court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Recapping Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's comments on deadly shooting
WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas recapped what Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said about a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in east Raleigh. Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas recapped what Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said about a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in...
WRAL
Harnett County man spends 24 hours in jail after refusal to wear mask during jury duty
Gregory Hahn, 47, spent 24 hours in jail for contempt of court after he refused to wear a mask in Judge Charles Gilchrist's courtroom while showing up for jury duty. Gregory Hahn, 47, spent 24 hours in jail for contempt of court after he refused to wear a mask in Judge Charles Gilchrist's courtroom while showing up for jury duty.
WRAL
Memorial outside Hedingham neighborhood continues to grow
Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday. Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday.
WRAL
Hedingham comes together for meal, reassurance after mass shooting
As the sun set, a church truck arrived to pass out bagged meals and allow neighbors a place to come together to remember, mourn and celebrate the lives lost Thursday to a mass shooting. As the sun set, a church truck arrived to pass out bagged meals and allow neighbors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Oct. 14 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new e-vic deals starting October 14 and a 4-day sale through Sunday, Oct. 16!. New e-Vic Deals Starting Oct. 14. Harris Teeter has new e-Vic offers starting Friday, Oct. 14!
WRAL
UNC leads Duke 10-7 after the first quarter
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina and Duke combined for 158 points in their memorable Final Four matchup last March. The football teams won't rack up that many point but they're trying. The Tar Heels lead the Blue Devils 10-7 after the first quarter of Saturday's matchup in Durham. Drake...
Comments / 0