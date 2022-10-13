ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large

Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Recapping Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's comments on deadly shooting

WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas recapped what Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said about a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in east Raleigh. Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer.
RALEIGH, NC
DURHAM, NC

