Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
5 takeaways from the MPR News attorney general debate
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz went head-to-head Friday in their first debate, disagreeing on crime, abortion, fraud and more. Their race is one of the closest, if not the closest, in the state, according to recent polls. And Minnesota voters will decide whether to send...
KIMT
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
mprnews.org
In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide
Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
The Queen of Norway visits Minnesota, meets Gov. Walz
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway is visiting Minnesota for the first time in a decade to highlight Norway’s ties with the Norwegian-American community. During the four-day trip, the Queen is set to visit St. Olaf College, open an expansion of the Norway...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
15 Historic Buildings in Minnesota that Could be Settings for a Horror Movie
There are tons of beautiful, historic buildings in Minnesota. But during spooky season, my mind goes straight to how spooky everything looks (or could look in the right lighting). So when I was looking at different historical places around Minnesota there were a few that I saw and I thought 'man, these could be the setting of a horror movie!' Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know if you agree that these could be the perfect setting for a horror movie.
survivornet.com
Former Washington Post Journalist Who Famously Moved To Minnesota County After Insulting It Learns He Has Cancer After His Eyes Turned Yellow
Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter, announced he’s been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ingraham is best known for insulting Red Lake County in Minnesota and then, after an apology visit there went very well, relocating to the county with his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week; here's where she'll be
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week. Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community. The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the latest reporting period remain about level from the past two weeks. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. The 7-day moving average is tough...
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey
49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Receiving Nearly 100-Million In Federal Funds
(St. Paul, MN) — The state of Minnesota is set to receive nearly one hundred million dollars in funding. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the funding of eleven state plans yesterday under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Minnesota’s funds will go toward operating six programs that provide loans and equity to small businesses and start-ups. The Treasury has approved 31 state plans overall so far under the SSBCI program, costing approximately four-point-eight billion dollars.
Minnesota Teacher Wins Worldwide Competition with Largest Pumpkin
Each year there are many contests to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. There are state-wide competitions, nationwide competitions, and worldwide competitions. And a teacher from Anoka, Minnesota just competed and WON in a worldwide competition!. The teacher's name is Travis Gienger. KARE 11 writes that Travis is a...
Comments / 0