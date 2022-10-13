ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland. The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend. “I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Director Mike Starkey. The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Veronica Sanchez honored at Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held the 8th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Wadley-Barron Park. For Jennifer Sanchez, it’s been nearly eight months since her daughter Veronica was killed in a domestic violence incident in...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.  According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland mayoral debate at Basin PBS

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The race for Midland Mayor is underway, and Thursday night was the mayoral debate at Basin PBS. After one term, Mayor Patrick Payton announced that he would not be seeking re-election which opened the door for newcomers and familiar faces to toss their names in the ring.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board debate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
MIDLAND, TX

