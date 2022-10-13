Read full article on original website
The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today The Bosworth Company installed a new Lennox HVAC system for a midland firefighter, courtesy of Lennox’s ‘Feel the Love Program’. The program empowers Lennox dealers to give back to an individual who makes a difference in the community. This is their fourth...
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
Skillpoint alliance breaks barriers with pre-apprentice electrical program graduation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Skillpoint alliance’s pre-apprentice electrical program, had its graduation Thursday morning. Fifty percent of the graduates were women. Apart from graduating from this program, two of the women in the course received certificates for excelling academically and in the lab. “It makes those Middle School kids...
Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland. The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend. “I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Director Mike Starkey. The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot...
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
Veronica Sanchez honored at Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held the 8th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Wadley-Barron Park. For Jennifer Sanchez, it’s been nearly eight months since her daughter Veronica was killed in a domestic violence incident in...
7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
Midland mom accused of endangering child by smoking ‘meth’ in front of him
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 […]
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person. According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that...
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
Midland mayoral debate at Basin PBS
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The race for Midland Mayor is underway, and Thursday night was the mayoral debate at Basin PBS. After one term, Mayor Patrick Payton announced that he would not be seeking re-election which opened the door for newcomers and familiar faces to toss their names in the ring.
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Midland ISD school board debate
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
Awesome New Place To Try This Weekend! Spitz is here in Midland!
Are you ready to try SPITZ? They are now open in Midland, Texas! Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious!. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS NOW OPEN AT 2101 W. Wadley In Midland!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is be located at 2101 W. Wadley Ave...
