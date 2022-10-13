ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

who13.com

Iowa State hoops thrives in portal

AMES — Iowa State made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 largely thanks to a number of impact transfers that came into the program. This year, the Cyclones have nine players on the roster with experience at other D-1 schools. Mark Freund has more on ISU’s transfer...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'

IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Football Friday Night: Week 8

It's Week 8 of Football Friday Night across central Iowa. As the temperatures start dropping, the race for the playoffs is heating up!. Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0. Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7. Atlantic 55, Saydel 6. B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0. Ballard 35, Algona 19. Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett...
DES MOINES, IA
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
who13.com

High demand has Ankeny sports complex already planning expansion

ANKENY, Iowa — The Prairie Trails Sports Complex in Ankeny is expecting its first building to finish construction late this fall. However, due to high demand, they already have plans to expand with an additional facility. Prairie Trails originally planned on having three indoor sports facilities featuring all types...
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
NEWTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought

AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
AMES, IA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
weareiowa.com

PLEASANT HILL, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback

A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: 515 Walnut is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

BONDURANT, IA
who13.com

Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
DES MOINES, IA

