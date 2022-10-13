Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21
The Longhorns snapped a three-game losing streak against Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) have lost four straight.
who13.com
Iowa State hoops thrives in portal
AMES — Iowa State made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 largely thanks to a number of impact transfers that came into the program. This year, the Cyclones have nine players on the roster with experience at other D-1 schools. Mark Freund has more on ISU’s transfer...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week 8
It's Week 8 of Football Friday Night across central Iowa. As the temperatures start dropping, the race for the playoffs is heating up!. Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0. Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7. Atlantic 55, Saydel 6. B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0. Ballard 35, Algona 19. Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett...
who13.com
High demand has Ankeny sports complex already planning expansion
ANKENY, Iowa — The Prairie Trails Sports Complex in Ankeny is expecting its first building to finish construction late this fall. However, due to high demand, they already have plans to expand with an additional facility. Prairie Trails originally planned on having three indoor sports facilities featuring all types...
For the first time in nearly a decade, 100% of Iowa is in 'abnormally dry' drought conditions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drought conditions are getting worse across Iowa, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report says 100% of Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, marking the first time since August 2013 that all of the state has had some sort of drought designation.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
ourquadcities.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
weareiowa.com
Ames first responders debut new crisis response program
Since launching on Tuesday, ARCH has responded to three calls. It will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines bookstores hope to capitalize on 'BookTok' phenomenon
Many young people are turning towards TikTok to share book recommendations, reactions and more. As they do so, local booksellers are reaping the benefits.
weareiowa.com
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on city's south side
A male victim, identified as 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.
Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback
A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: 515 Walnut is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
weareiowa.com
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
