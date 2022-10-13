Paid Content | Dr. Vince Hassel has often told us that his ChiroThin program was a "get healthy...and, you'll lose weight." Jean Palmer had some major medical issues and had to be VERY careful about how she proceeded to lose weight and get healthier. She has experienced several other "diets" without success. Dr. Hassel's program was the perfect fit and she has been able to shed more than 28 pounds and is feeling healthy! Find out how Dr. Hassel can help you get healthier AND lose that stubborn body fat by contacting him at www.weightlossindesmoines.com.

BONDURANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO