Ames, IA

weareiowa.com

Reinvigorate your love life at Valley View Medical Clinic | Paid Content

Paid Content | Andrew Rinehart talks about the benefits of having ED issues addressed at Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Andrew explains how acoustic wave therapy can fix damaged blood vessels and regrow new vessels to increase blood flow. This targets the cause of ED and doesn't simply mask the problem with medications. The procedure is painless and results can be seen in just a few visits. Right now you can get an exam, evaluation and blood flow ultra sound procedure performed at NO COST and receive a BONUS GIFT that can produce immediate results! Simply call 515-300-5555 to make an appointment 6 days a week and breathe some life back into your love life!
PLEASANT HILL, IA
weareiowa.com

Bondurant woman's health issues led her to ChiroThin program | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Vince Hassel has often told us that his ChiroThin program was a "get healthy...and, you'll lose weight." Jean Palmer had some major medical issues and had to be VERY careful about how she proceeded to lose weight and get healthier. She has experienced several other "diets" without success. Dr. Hassel's program was the perfect fit and she has been able to shed more than 28 pounds and is feeling healthy! Find out how Dr. Hassel can help you get healthier AND lose that stubborn body fat by contacting him at www.weightlossindesmoines.com.
BONDURANT, IA

