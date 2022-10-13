MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man was arrested and charged for 13 counts of securities law violations as the result of a May indictment. Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $84,000 from investors.

