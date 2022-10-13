ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday morning with its annual Fall Celebration. The celebration was a day of family fun that’s part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Before wildlife activities kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., families participated in a nature walk, beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat launch parking lot.
MONROE, LA
West Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Farmerville hosts 'Día de la Familia' 11th annual event

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Union Parish celebrated its 11th annual Día de la Familia by paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans on Friday, October 14th. From delicious Mexican tamales to music and culture, they made the perfect ingredients to preserve the traditions of the Hispanic community. “I feel excited because we get […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!

The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash claims the life of Winnsboro man

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Higgins, […]
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Emily Williamson Lab School "uninhabitable" after fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Judge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
BASTROP, LA

