Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Valley Branch Library presents NELA musician for Pumpkin Bash
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Valley Branch Library welcomed Elizabeth Vidos, who’s also known as “LadyChops”, for Pumpkin Bash Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin Bash is a children’s book festival held by the Ouachita Parish Public Library System. LadyChops is a percussionist from south Louisiana who...
Natchez Democrat
Vintage warplanes participating in regional training clinic roar across Natchez skies, land at airport Saturday
Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
KNOE TV8
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday morning with its annual Fall Celebration. The celebration was a day of family fun that’s part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Before wildlife activities kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., families participated in a nature walk, beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat launch parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town of Farmerville hosts ‘Día de la Familia’ 11th annual event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Union Parish celebrated its 11th annual Día de la Familia by paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans on Friday, October 14th. From delicious Mexican tamales to music and culture, they made the perfect ingredients to preserve the traditions of the Hispanic community. “I feel excited because we get […]
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
Shooting claims the life of West Carroll Parish man; no arrest made in the case
FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Forrest Community in Forest, La. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located 43-year-old Zachary Scott who died from gunshot injuries. As of October 14, 2022, Sheriff Scott D. Mathews confirmed to KTVE/KARD that no […]
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
KNOE TV8
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
postsouth.com
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
MONROE, La. — Three years after the death of Ronald Greene, a district attorney said he will convene a grand jury and seek indictments against Louisiana police officers in the brutal beating death of the Black motorist in 2019. A grand jury will convene Nov. 10, District Attorney John...
Fatal crash claims the life of Winnsboro man
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Higgins, […]
KNOE TV8
Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
KNOE TV8
Richwood defeats Wossman, OCS shuts out River Oaks and Neville cruises past Grant
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A trio of Thursday night district games kicked off Week 7 of high school football. The Rams defended their home turf and improved to 5-2 on the season with a 44-8 win over the Wildcats. OCS traveled to River Oaks and defeated the Mustangs 48-0. Neville shut out Grant 55-0 to remain unbeaten at home.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation results in 40 arrest warrants
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division has issued 40 arrest warrants on 30 different people resulting from months of investigation. The warrants were issued on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022. FPSO said numerous of the individuals have already been arrested, and they expect to...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Judge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years...
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove breaks a two-game losing streak with a 57-22 win over Ferriday. General Trass improves to 5-2 by beating Bastrop, 42-24. After starting the season 0-4, Jena has won three straight in dominating fashion. The Giants defeat Bolton, 45-6.
Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
Comments / 0