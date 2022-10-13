ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motorcycle racing star Victor Steeman dies from injuries suffered in crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMIZc_0iWqb8Sj00

Victor Steeman, a Dutch motorcycle racing star, died from injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal on Saturday, racing officials announced on Tuesday. He was 22.

According to a statement from the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the sport’s governing body, Steeman was competing in the Supersport 300 World Championship at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, CNN reported.

Steeman was injured at Turn 14 on the track, according to FIM.

“Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical center before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital,” FIM said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

The announcement also included a statement from Steeman’s family, who revealed that the driver was able to save five people through organ donations, People reported.

“Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened,” Steeman’s family said. “Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

Steeman had four victories and five top-three finishes this season and had a chance to win the WorldSSP300 championship, CNN reported.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman,” the Superbike World Championship tweeted. “The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
People

Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Michael Schumacher’s nephew David breaks spine in nasty crash in Germany

The nephew of Michael Schumacher has broken his spine after being involved in a nasty crash during a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, collided with Thomas Preining’s car during the event at Hockenheim as they battled for position following a safety car. Both cars were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, triggering chaos which included Dennis Olsen’s car breifly igniting into a fireball as he lost control of his SSR Porsche. The race was red-flagged, with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes among many cars to be severly damaged. Schumacher, 20,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident

David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Racing#Dutch#Cnn#Worldsbk#Faro Hospital#Fim
FanSided

NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer

Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History

Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race

Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jalopnik

MotoGP's Maverick Viñales Criticizes Supersport 300 After Recent Rider Death

The lower categories of international motorcycle racing have had a tragic last two years. In May 2021, 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier died in a Moto3 qualifying session after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In July 2021, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In September 2021, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales died in a Supersport 300 race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike.
MOTORSPORTS
People

Dutch Motorcycle Rider Victor Steeman's Mother Dies of Heart Attack 2 Days After His Death

Victor Steeman died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a race crash Victor Steeman's mother has died just days after his death. The dutch motorcycle rider died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a race crash. He was 22. His mother, Flora van Limbeek, then died of a heart attack at her home in Lathum — a village in the Netherlands — on Thursday, local site Race Sport reported. Van Limbeek had just returned home after her son's death, per Motorcycle Sports. Race Sport said attempts to revive van Limbeek were unsuccessful,...
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wallaby Narrowly Avoids Being Flattened by Motorcycle Racer Going 135 MPH

A daring wallaby dodged several motorcycle racers going at speeds of 135 MPH at MotoGP in Australia’s Phillip Island this weekend. If you plan on racing in Australia, be prepared to share the track with a marsupial or two. At Bathurst, kangaroo incursions are so frequent that a supercut of their hijinks could fill four hours. This weekend’s MotoGP at Phillip Island will likely have its own share of crossings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Jaguar Driver Hits Cow, Dies

We can think of plenty of horrible ways to go, but hitting a cow with your car probably isn’t one we’d come up with on our own. That’s exactly what happened to a man was driving his 2000 Jaguar Type S through rural Vermont. In a way it’s a great way to check out because you’re doing something fun.
ACCIDENTS
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW

It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
WWE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy