Power-5 WR commit locks in visit to Oregon
Oregon's coaching staff recently issued a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna. The Ducks are now preparing for a visit by.
What They're Saying: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Corvallis for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday when it...
Taking a Look at This Year’s Women’s Basketball Roster
Last season was a disappointing one for the Oregon State Women’s Basketball team. The last time the Beavers missed the NCAA Tournament was 2013, the third year of Scott Rueck’s tenure as head coach. Since the end of the season, the Beavers have also been hit by several key departures, both due to graduation and the transfer portal.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
UPDATE: Glow-in-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for 3 Days Around Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are other things that glow in Oregon coast sands than the famed bioluminescent phytoplankton. On occasion, something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats.
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
Man arrested on charges of making, distributing cocaine in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week on cocaine-related charges in Corvallis, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. In the late night hours of Monday, Oct. 10, detectives arrested 24-year-old Cory Strait of Corvallis after allegedly finding enough evidence to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
