ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
buildingthedam.com

Taking a Look at This Year’s Women’s Basketball Roster

Last season was a disappointing one for the Oregon State Women’s Basketball team. The last time the Beavers missed the NCAA Tournament was 2013, the third year of Scott Rueck’s tenure as head coach. Since the end of the season, the Beavers have also been hit by several key departures, both due to graduation and the transfer portal.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
nbc16.com

Meteor spotted in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Previews#American Football#College Football#Oregon State Prediction#Espn#Oregon State Game Preview#Usc
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down

After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change

EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
kptv.com

Man arrested on charges of making, distributing cocaine in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week on cocaine-related charges in Corvallis, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. In the late night hours of Monday, Oct. 10, detectives arrested 24-year-old Cory Strait of Corvallis after allegedly finding enough evidence to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy