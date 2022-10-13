Read full article on original website
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky
Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military troops
A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops.
Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods
A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods.
Keeneland Make-A-Wish Day made days: 'Charlie deserves it'
Thursday marked the 15th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Eleven kids were granted wishes from a new camper, a trip to Hawaii, to being an extra in a movie, and so much more.
Long Waits SY Econ
Long border waits continue to plague the economy of San Ysidro, CA.
Genetic testing can help detect cancer early
Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty.
Lexington police searching for man on domestic violence warrants
Lexington police are searching for a man on domestic violence warrants.
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
Morning weather forecast: 10/14/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Friday morning forecast.
Kentucky Rising concert raises $2.5M for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The total funds raised during Tuesday night's Kentucky Rising concert are in, and the event proved to be a great success for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Rupp Arena's sold-out event featuring Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers raised over $2.5...
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. "Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person.
Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official
Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
