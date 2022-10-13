ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

State
Indiana State
Valley News Dispatch

Plum girls aim to make another long run in WPIAL soccer playoffs

The Plum girls soccer team is no stranger to postseason pressure and opportunity, and the Mustangs will get a chance in the coming days to prove it. Plum coach Jamie Stewart said his team, which expected to garner one of the top seeds among the likes of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars, as well as Moon, Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson, will be focused and ready.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton boys soccer team braces for title defense

The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Hampton boys soccer team is ready to try to make another postseason run. Most of the names are different, but the goal remains the same. “These boys have worked very hard to put themselves in a position to be successful,” coach Matt McAwley said after the Talbots’ 9-0 Senior Night victory over Armstrong on Oct. 11. “These guys get ready for every single game, and they are trying to prove a point, and it has been consistent throughout the entire season.”
HAMPTON, VA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022

Section play in the regular season is all but in the books in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season. There is only one more Class 4A playoff berth up for grabs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
SOCCER
Person
Thomas Jefferson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard

Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin Area beat Juniata 20-13 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
ELIZABETHVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin uses ‘pack mentality’ to rack up cross country success

From the youth level to varsity, the Norwin cross country teams are outpacing the field with regularity. The boys and girls varsity teams posted perfect 8-0 records during the regular season and were primed for strong finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet and in the WPIAL playoffs. “This...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

