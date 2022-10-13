The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Hampton boys soccer team is ready to try to make another postseason run. Most of the names are different, but the goal remains the same. “These boys have worked very hard to put themselves in a position to be successful,” coach Matt McAwley said after the Talbots’ 9-0 Senior Night victory over Armstrong on Oct. 11. “These guys get ready for every single game, and they are trying to prove a point, and it has been consistent throughout the entire season.”

