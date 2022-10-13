Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
Pa. high school running back just shattered a national record that belonged to Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry might be the baddest man running a football on the planet, and if you don’t believe it just turn on a Titans game and watch the big man rumble. But it has always, kind of, been like that with Henry. He was a star at Alabama, but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Catholic beats Penn Hills on improbable blocked field goal for TD
Trailing by a point with one second left, Central Catholic lined up for a 49-yard field goal that would have won its nonconference game with Penn Hills on Friday night. Instead, the Vikings won in an even more improbable way. The kick was blocked, but while Penn Hills players celebrated...
Plum girls aim to make another long run in WPIAL soccer playoffs
The Plum girls soccer team is no stranger to postseason pressure and opportunity, and the Mustangs will get a chance in the coming days to prove it. Plum coach Jamie Stewart said his team, which expected to garner one of the top seeds among the likes of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars, as well as Moon, Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson, will be focused and ready.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Canon-McMillan topples Upper St. Clair
Mike Evans hit Kaeden Singleton with a 7-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan a 28-24 nonconference win at Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (6-2) on Friday night. Jake Kasper rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton boys soccer team braces for title defense
The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Hampton boys soccer team is ready to try to make another postseason run. Most of the names are different, but the goal remains the same. “These boys have worked very hard to put themselves in a position to be successful,” coach Matt McAwley said after the Talbots’ 9-0 Senior Night victory over Armstrong on Oct. 11. “These guys get ready for every single game, and they are trying to prove a point, and it has been consistent throughout the entire season.”
WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022
Section play in the regular season is all but in the books in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season. There is only one more Class 4A playoff berth up for grabs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Shippensburg powers past West Perry in girls volleyball
Shippensburg eased past West Perry in girls volleyball 3-0, on Thursday. · Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Scores were 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things we learned in Week 7: Central Catholic blocked FG touchdown scorer: ‘I heard no whistle’
As a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman, Anthony Shovlin says he’d accepted the fact that scoring touchdowns wasn’t in his future, but that changed dramatically Friday night. The Central Catholic junior scored an almost unbelievable winning touchdown after a blocked field goal with no time left, earning him and...
Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin Area beat Juniata 20-13 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin uses ‘pack mentality’ to rack up cross country success
From the youth level to varsity, the Norwin cross country teams are outpacing the field with regularity. The boys and girls varsity teams posted perfect 8-0 records during the regular season and were primed for strong finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet and in the WPIAL playoffs. “This...
