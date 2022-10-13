Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
Early voting in San Antonio starts in 10 days. Here's what you should know.
When does it start? Where can I vote? MySA helps you out.
KTSA
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas
Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Volunteers and migrants tossed a soccer ball around at the St. Andrew's Parrish House in Edgartown, where migrants were being fed lunch with donated food from the community. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
San Antonio immigration attorneys indicted for impersonation scheme
One attorney impersonated the other about 100 times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott gives keynote address at Asian American Alliance luncheon
SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott was back in the Alamo City on Thursday. Gov. Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon.
fox7austin.com
Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
KENS 5
'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
KSAT 12
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2,475 fine for loaded gun incident at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez on Friday paid a $2,475 civil penalty, weeks after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had proposed fining the judge $4,950, according to a...
Off-duty BCSO deputy found with cocaine inside vehicle, arrested after drug deal
The 20-year-old probation deputy was set to graduate in a few weeks, the sheriff said.
foxsanantonio.com
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2400 fine for bringing loaded gun to the airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge paid her fine Friday for accidentally bringing a loaded gun into the San Antonio Airport. Bexar County Court-13 Judge Rosa Speedlin Gonzalez says she forgot the handgun was in a pocket of her carry-on bag. TSA agents found it as Gonzalez went through security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
tpr.org
Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services’ executive director steps down
The executive director of a San Antonio-based foster placement agency stepped down the day after a story from TPR shined a light on irregularities at the agency that takes about $2 million from the state each year to place vulnerable children in homes. On September 29th, TPR published a story...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
foxsanantonio.com
SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff
SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
KSAT 12
Military veterans, retirees get record pay increase in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and retirees are getting a record pay increase of 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest cost of living adjustment since 1981. The 2022 cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9%. “For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about...
Comments / 1