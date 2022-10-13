ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Volunteers and migrants tossed a soccer ball around at the St. Andrew's Parrish House in Edgartown, where migrants were being fed lunch with donated food from the community. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants

SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials

It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff

SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Military veterans, retirees get record pay increase in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and retirees are getting a record pay increase of 8.7% in 2023. It's the highest cost of living adjustment since 1981. The 2022 cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9%. "For a veteran receiving about $1,500 in monthly payouts, that level of increase would mean about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

