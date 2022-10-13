ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 8 - October 6 & 7, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
280living.com

Late rally not enough for Eagles

BIRMINGHAM — Vestavia Hills High School kept its playoff hopes alive on Friday night in Heardmont Park. Junior quarterback John Paul Head produced 303 yards of offense and five scores as the Rebels beat Oak Mountain 42-21 in Class 7A, Region 3 play. The road win gives Vestavia Hills...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Foley outlasts Davidson despite DJ Butler’s 6 touchdowns

Reece Tynes accounted for 4 touchdowns as Foley withstood a furious Davidson rally and clinched a Class 7A playoff berth with a 43-41 victory on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium. The Lions (5-3, 4-1 7A, Region 1) can claim the region title outright with a win at home against...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee

Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

