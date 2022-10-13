Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 8 - October 6 & 7, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Homewood clinches Class 6A, Region 3 title with shutout of Pelham
Homewood quarterback Woods Ray ran for 2 touchdowns and the defense pitched its first shutout of the season as the Patriots cruised to a 28-0 victory over Pelham in a Class 6A, Region 3 showdown on Friday at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham. Homewood (6-2, 5-0) clinches the region title...
280living.com
Late rally not enough for Eagles
BIRMINGHAM — Vestavia Hills High School kept its playoff hopes alive on Friday night in Heardmont Park. Junior quarterback John Paul Head produced 303 yards of offense and five scores as the Rebels beat Oak Mountain 42-21 in Class 7A, Region 3 play. The road win gives Vestavia Hills...
Instant analysis: Vols stun Alabama with last-second kick, ends streak at 15 years
The 15-game run of Alabama wins over Tennessee died in one of the all-time classics of the rivalry. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired came just 13 seconds after Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder for the game. A day of offensive outbursts ended with special teams’ mayhem and a field storming.
Foley outlasts Davidson despite DJ Butler’s 6 touchdowns
Reece Tynes accounted for 4 touchdowns as Foley withstood a furious Davidson rally and clinched a Class 7A playoff berth with a 43-41 victory on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium. The Lions (5-3, 4-1 7A, Region 1) can claim the region title outright with a win at home against...
‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee
Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
What Saban said about wild ending at Tennessee, the plan in closing moments
Nick Saban met with reporters for just over seven-and-a-half minutes Saturday evening after the 52-49 Alabama loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Here’s a transcript of what he said in the wake of the wild one in Neyland Stadium. Opening statement. “I’ll tell you what I told the team. It’s...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
‘College GameDay’ panel - with Peyton Manning - picks Tennessee over Alabama, but one rolls with Tide
Peyton Manning said he believes his Tennessee Vols has something they have desperately needed for 15 years: Something Alabama proof. Manning, the former Tennessee quarterback, said Hendon Hooker is the remedy for the Vols’ 15-year losing streak to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. He wasn’t alone on Saturday when...
Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game didn’t know it was fourth down, had to go to replay
Instant replay is used for a number of things, but officials in the Alabama-Tennessee used it to figure out what down it was when the Crimson Tide defense stopped the Volunteers in the third quarter short of a first down. “The ruling of fourth down is under video review,” the...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
Tremell Washington leads Ramsay to Class 5A, Region 5 title in third straight rout
Ramsay scored in all three phases in the first half and quarterback Tremell Washington threw three touchdown passes to lead the fifth-ranked Rams to a 49-0 victory over Hayden on Thursday in a Class 5A, Region 5 showdown at Birmingham’s Legion Field. Ramsay (7-2, 7-0) clinches the region title...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
