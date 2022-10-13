Over the past four years, some of the state’s best golf teams have taken their best shot at Northville High School. But the Mustangs have rejected any and all challengers over that time, winning each of the last four Division 1 state titles. When this year’s MHSAA girls golf finals tee off Friday morning at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek, the defending champions will once again enter as the favorite.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO