ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Northville gets big punt return, two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Novi, 21-10, in Battle for the Baseline Jug

NORTHVILLE — When a punt returner turns his back to the defense, bad things usually ensue. But when Northville’s Zachary Groot did just that, turning back toward his own goal line to scoop up a punt that he’d slightly misjudged on the bounce, then took off like a shot toward his own sideline at Tom Holzer Field … it did not turn out badly for the Mustangs.
NORTHVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romeo, MI
Sports
Rochester, MI
Sports
City
Romeo, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy capitalizes on Athens mistakes to pick up intracity rivalry win

TROY —‌ The Troy football team was able to accomplish more in the first three minutes Friday night than it had in the entire game two weeks ago against league foe Birmingham Seaholm. And that made for one happy head coach for the host Colts. Troy forced a...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

County champion Rochester Adams might just surprise at Division 1 girls golf finals

Over the past four years, some of the state’s best golf teams have taken their best shot at Northville High School. But the Mustangs have rejected any and all challengers over that time, winning each of the last four Division 1 state titles. When this year’s MHSAA girls golf finals tee off Friday morning at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek, the defending champions will once again enter as the favorite.
NORTHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri#Rochester Falcons
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights Lamphere holds off surging Pontiac, 2-1, in Division 2 district opener

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Lamphere Rams edged out the Pontiac Phoenix 2-1 in the boys Division 2 district soccer playoffs Thursday night. The Rams started fast — scoring a goal just 3:32 into the game when Dayvid Al Sabbagh powered a ball home from a bad angle to give Lamphere an early 1-0 lead. The Phoenix would start to settle in a bit after that, but they struggled to get shots on frame. Pontiac’s best chances in the first half generally went high or wide. Lamphere, on the other hand, kept putting the ball on net.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Paint Creek Trail receives $50K grant towards bridge replacement

The Paint Creek Trailways Commission announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The funding will be used for design engineering services to replace Bridge 31.7 on the Paint Creek Trail, located north of downtown...
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Ranked One of the Lowest for Cussing in America

Didn’t your mother teach you better than that? That’s something you might hear in certain U.S. cities, which have been ranked to have the most swearing in the U.S. But, the good news for Michigan (and for mom) is that one Michigan city has been named one of cities with the least amount of swearing in America.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy