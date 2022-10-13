Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
The Oakland Press
No. 3 Northville hands top-ranked Marian its first loss in Beast of the East final
PONTIAC — Each of the last two state-championship seasons for Birmingham Marian’s volleyball team, it lost at least one match. So, the Mustangs suffering their first loss of the 2022 season on Saturday certainly doesn’t speak to concerns of a potential three-peat. But, it was the way...
The Oakland Press
Northville gets big punt return, two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Novi, 21-10, in Battle for the Baseline Jug
NORTHVILLE — When a punt returner turns his back to the defense, bad things usually ensue. But when Northville’s Zachary Groot did just that, turning back toward his own goal line to scoop up a punt that he’d slightly misjudged on the bounce, then took off like a shot toward his own sideline at Tom Holzer Field … it did not turn out badly for the Mustangs.
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Waterford Mott forges three-way tie for second in LVC with shootout win over No. 6 South Lyon
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. The Corsairs went for a 2-point conversion on their final score, and got it, taking the battle for second place in the Lakes Valley Conference with the shootout win. Kalieb Osborne threw...
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice squeezes Country Day defensively, moves closer to playoff berth
BEVERLY HILLS — Under the old system of determining which teams were playoff bound primarily by their regular season win total, Birmingham Brother Rice would have already been all but doomed by its 2-4 record entering play Friday. But thanks to a new methodology that rewards teams for scheduling...
The Oakland Press
Troy capitalizes on Athens mistakes to pick up intracity rivalry win
TROY — The Troy football team was able to accomplish more in the first three minutes Friday night than it had in the entire game two weeks ago against league foe Birmingham Seaholm. And that made for one happy head coach for the host Colts. Troy forced a...
The Oakland Press
Novi knocks off Walled Lake Northern, 2-1, in district opener to survive, advance
NOVI — It wasn’t artistic. Nothing Novi did in Thursday’s Division 1 district opener was special or pretty or made anyone ‘oooh’ or ‘ahhh.’. It was just efficient and effective. And it’s exactly what you need to do at tournament time, in one of the toughest districts in the state.
The Oakland Press
County champion Rochester Adams might just surprise at Division 1 girls golf finals
Over the past four years, some of the state’s best golf teams have taken their best shot at Northville High School. But the Mustangs have rejected any and all challengers over that time, winning each of the last four Division 1 state titles. When this year’s MHSAA girls golf finals tee off Friday morning at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek, the defending champions will once again enter as the favorite.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 district boys soccer quarterfinal between Pontiac and MH Lamphere
Madison Heights Lamphere defeated Pontiac, 2-1, in the Division 2 District quarterfinal played on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Lamphere. The Rams advance to next Tuesday’s district semifinal against Cransbrook Kingswood.
The Oakland Press
Kosmo would love to give OC’s only 8-player team props in his Week 8 picks, but sadly can’t
Kosmo is kicking himself. No, not literally … although he’s done that stumbling through the dark in his cave before. Figuratively, Kosmo would’ve loved to have put Auburn Hills Oakland Christian — the county’s lone 8-player football team — in the picks, now that the Lancers are on a roll, and picking up votes in the AP poll.
The Oakland Press
Madison Heights Lamphere holds off surging Pontiac, 2-1, in Division 2 district opener
MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Lamphere Rams edged out the Pontiac Phoenix 2-1 in the boys Division 2 district soccer playoffs Thursday night. The Rams started fast — scoring a goal just 3:32 into the game when Dayvid Al Sabbagh powered a ball home from a bad angle to give Lamphere an early 1-0 lead. The Phoenix would start to settle in a bit after that, but they struggled to get shots on frame. Pontiac’s best chances in the first half generally went high or wide. Lamphere, on the other hand, kept putting the ball on net.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day football
Birmingham Brother Rice defeated Birmingham Detroit Country Day 28-6 in a Week 8 football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Basketball player Emoni Bates to have felony charges dismissed, attorney says
College basketball player Emoni Bates will have two felony charges against him dismissed, according to his attorney Steve Haney.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
The Oakland Press
Paint Creek Trail receives $50K grant towards bridge replacement
The Paint Creek Trailways Commission announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The funding will be used for design engineering services to replace Bridge 31.7 on the Paint Creek Trail, located north of downtown...
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Ranked One of the Lowest for Cussing in America
Didn’t your mother teach you better than that? That’s something you might hear in certain U.S. cities, which have been ranked to have the most swearing in the U.S. But, the good news for Michigan (and for mom) is that one Michigan city has been named one of cities with the least amount of swearing in America.
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
