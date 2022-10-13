Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Machete-wielding man caught on several cameras knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!. Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect.
Click10.com
Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
Click10.com
Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on the hunt for a suspect in a bank heist. Surveillance cameras caught a man robbing a Hollywood bank, Monday afternoon. He’s seen wearing a bright pink shirt and gray sweatpants. The heist happened at a TD Bank branch near Hollywood Boulevard and State...
Florida man accused of shooting wife dead in front of crying daughter, report says
A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after shooting his wife in front of their daughter, according to police.
Click10.com
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
cw34.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes
A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
Elderly Florida woman says she was high after getting caught shoplifting
A 78-year-old woman who was arrested on grand theft charges told South Florida police the reason she committed the robbery was because she was under the influence of marijuana.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
Click10.com
Surveillance video captures 2 thieves stealing goat from Davie farm
DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the moment a goat was stolen from a farm over the weekend in Davie. The farm owner says this isn’t the first time an animal has been stolen there. This time, it was two individuals who took a loved goat, and now...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to take one driver into custody. Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured Miami-Dade Police as they apprehended the motorist near the intersection of Southwest 120th Street and 117th Avenue, Sunday night.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Click10.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a woman being hospitalized. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and 16th Avenue in Miami-Dade County. According to police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a Shot Spotter alert. After...
