Lauderhill, FL

CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on the hunt for a suspect in a bank heist. Surveillance cameras caught a man robbing a Hollywood bank, Monday afternoon. He’s seen wearing a bright pink shirt and gray sweatpants. The heist happened at a TD Bank branch near Hollywood Boulevard and State...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
PALMETTO BAY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes

A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

