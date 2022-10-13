Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Passengers describe ‘terrifying moment’ after Miami-Bound United Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after...
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
livability.com
4 Reasons to Live in Greater Fort Lauderdale
The fun is never done in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Looking to move to the Greater Fort Lauderdale region? The opportunities are as endless as the beaches. Here are four reasons you should set up shop in this ocean oasis. 1. Live Large on the Water. Water sports, the...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
Man arrested for 55th time while in Southwest Florida
A Miami man was arrested for the 55th time while in Naples on Wednesday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL
Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
WSVN-TV
Victims of Labor Day hit-and-run on the water still searching for boater responsible
(WSVN) - A peaceful night on the water turned into pandemonium for one South Florida couple after a boat crashed into their sailboat and took off. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Lance and Catia Dombrowski love to spend time on their sailboat. The Moody Blues has always been...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
NBC Miami
Three Injured, Including BSO Deputy After Car Crash in Pompano Beach
Three people are injured, including a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pompano Beach, BSO said. According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene and transported one deputy and two people in the other car to an area hospital with no-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was shut...
This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard
Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...
pasconewsonline.com
Miami Beach, FL Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
