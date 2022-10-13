ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami

While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami New Times

Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami

The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
livability.com

4 Reasons to Live in Greater Fort Lauderdale

The fun is never done in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Looking to move to the Greater Fort Lauderdale region? The opportunities are as endless as the beaches. Here are four reasons you should set up shop in this ocean oasis. 1. Live Large on the Water. Water sports, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On Luggage#Mia#Fire Rescue
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL

Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
WESTON, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Three Injured, Including BSO Deputy After Car Crash in Pompano Beach

Three people are injured, including a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pompano Beach, BSO said. According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene and transported one deputy and two people in the other car to an area hospital with no-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was shut...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard

Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Miami Beach, FL Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy