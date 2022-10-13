Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...

