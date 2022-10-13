Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
KNOE TV8
Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
KNOE TV8
Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
myarklamiss.com
Upcoming Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop is coming to El Dorado, Ark. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event is hosted by Southern Airways Express and free airline tickets will be given away as well as other door prizes throughout the Pop Up Shop.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
myarklamiss.com
First annual Harvest Festival in Hampton to support Kennedi Tucker
HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Hampton, Ark is hosting its first annual Harvest Festival on October 22, 2022. The Harvest Festival will include food and games, and all proceeds will go towards the family of Kennedi Turner. Kennedi is a young girl in the town who is currently battling cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
postsouth.com
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
MONROE, La. — Three years after the death of Ronald Greene, a district attorney said he will convene a grand jury and seek indictments against Louisiana police officers in the brutal beating death of the Black motorist in 2019. A grand jury will convene Nov. 10, District Attorney John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting
Monroe, La(KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD). This type of funding allows local governments to invest […]
Fatal crash kills Winnsboro man
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La.
KNOE TV8
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff's Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
Comments / 1