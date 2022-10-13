ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, LA

ktalnews.com

Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
GIBSLAND, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
MONROE, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Marion, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor George Wade passes away

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
COLUMBUS, MS
myarklamiss.com

Upcoming Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop is coming to El Dorado, Ark. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event is hosted by Southern Airways Express and free airline tickets will be given away as well as other door prizes throughout the Pop Up Shop.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!

The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

First annual Harvest Festival in Hampton to support Kennedi Tucker

HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Hampton, Ark is hosting its first annual Harvest Festival on October 22, 2022. The Harvest Festival will include food and games, and all proceeds will go towards the family of Kennedi Turner. Kennedi is a young girl in the town who is currently battling cancer.
HAMPTON, AR
Joel Eisenberg

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
MONROE, LA
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting

Monroe, La(KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD). This type of funding allows local governments to invest […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Fatal crash kills Winnsboro man

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La.
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
MANGHAM, LA

