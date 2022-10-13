Read full article on original website
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Wednesday cutting that sent 2 people to hospital
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified Demarcus Lashay Cawthorne, 44, as the suspect in Wednesday's cutting. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with second-degree domestic violence aggravated assault on a $2,500 bond. The victim is expected to be OK. From Earlier: Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police...
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
HPD: Man charged with murder after verbal dispute
Huntsville police officers are working a death investigation near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.
Huntsville woman held on $1.5 million bond on drug trafficking charges
A Huntsville woman is in the Madison County jail on drug trafficking charges. According to Huntsville police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Brittney Simpson, 34. Investigators said they recovered a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl while executing a search warrant. She is being held...
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
New Market man arrested for alleged violations of securities law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man was arrested and charged for 13 counts of securities law violations as the result of a May indictment. Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $84,000 from investors.
Decatur Police: Woman found with fentanyl, marijuana after running car off-road
A woman was found with fentanyl and marijuana after police say she ran her car off the road.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years...
19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run set to begin soon
Over 4,000 people are expected to run in this year's race. This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center. Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start. Updated: 8 hours ago.
