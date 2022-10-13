ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Korean War veteran went to great lengths to deliver messages

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0X9J_0iWqZHkP00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At 90 years old, Korean War veteran John Reisch remembers his time serving in the military like it was yesterday.

“We were the eyes, the ears, and the messengers to the artillery units,” Reisch said.

Reisch joined the U.S. Army in 1952 and would be deployed to Korea in February 1953. As a member of a radar set, Reisch tracked mortar projectiles on the mainline of resistance by Pork Chop Hill.

Kansas veteran retires from Marine Corp. after Vietnam, joins another branch

“We’d track ’em going up, and we’d track ’em going down, and then we knew exactly where it was being fired from, so we’d call in artillery to take ’em out,” Reisch said.

However, due to rapid technological improvements, Reisch’s radar set quickly became obsolete.

“So, they stopped our operation … and sent me to HQ company on … 49th Field Artillery,” Reisch said.

There, Reisch served as a radio operator near enemy lines.

“One time we was observing, and we saw this mule train,” Reisch said. “We knew that they was carrying supplies … that we called in artillery, and when it hit ’em, we knew that they were carrying ammunition because we got secondary explosions.”

At times, Reisch’s unit would go out in Jeeps to relay messages over mountains.

“‘Cuz the radio won’t go through hills, you can’t get out, so you get up on top,” Reisch said. “And sometimes we’d be fixing phone lines, repairing them — other times, we’d be observing the enemy territory.”

For Reisch, staying so close to enemy lines meant several close calls.

“One time, I was out driving the Jeep down the road going to a place where I could set up … and evidently they spotted me there, and they sent an artillery round out there … as soon as it hit, I just speeded the Jeep up so there was no way they could keep up with me,” Reisch said.

‘The Real Lieutenant Dan’ – Veteran shares miraculous rescue by ‘The Real Forrest Gump’

Although the Korean War has not officially come to an end, the fighting would end with an armistice in July 1953.

“I told my parents I was going over to end the war, and it did stop while I was there,” Reisch said.

Reisch would remain in Korea until October 1953. Afterward, he went to Japan to serve in an artillery unit before becoming a military police officer. After three years of active duty, Reisch would spend five years in the army reserves before going on to teach industrial education.

If you would like to nominate a veteran for our Veteran Salute, email KSN reporter Hannah Adamson at hannah.adamson@ksn.com .

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Over 200 compete in second annual Pull a Plane for education

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 200 people competed in the second annual Pull a Plane for education event in Wichita on Saturday. Over 200 people in teams of 25 had the chance to pull the over 80,000 pound Doc, B-29 plane. The event is hosted by Doc’s Friends and WSU tech. People of all ages […]
WICHITA, KS
Aviation International News

Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita

Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
WICHITA, KS
realcleardefense.com

The Future of Air Force Tanker Program

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in support of a Tanker Airlift Control Center mission Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis) Kansas is KC-46 country, the manufacturing and basing center for the most advanced aerial refueling tanker in...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KSN News

2022 Fall Parade of Homes underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes is underway in Wichita with many local builders ready to showcase their work. One company, Nies Homes, is holding its first-ever Fall Festival on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. People will have a chance to take a hard hat tour of new […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#War Veteran#The U S Army#Marine Corp
KSN News

Wichita Mayor Whipple releases statement following police interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After footage from a body camera detailing an interaction between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer was released, the mayor has released a statement on his Facebook page. “Hey y’all, I want to thank folks for reaching out to gain some context about the media coverage of an […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Local high school seniors host event empowering women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two seniors from Valley Center High School held a women’s empowerment event on Saturday. The event, called “Mission Blue,” was held at the Monarch, a restaurant in the Delano district of Wichita. It was held as a way to celebrate and help elevate women. It featured women-owned shopping booths, live music, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man killed in shooting in east Wichita drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
KWCH.com

Introducing Jaiya Brown

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
WICHITA, KS
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
Startland News

They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy