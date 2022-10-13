ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Veterans welcomed home after first HonorAir Knoxville flight dedicated to women

By Wes Cooper
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OYqH_0iWqZDDV00

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Many special memories were made Wednesday after a two-year delay as more than 130 veterans took the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital. HonorAir’s first flight observing female veterans is back on the ground at McGhee Tyson Airport.

“It was fantastic,” Air Force veteran Deborah Sander said. When asked if she was tired, Sander responded, “Oh yes, a little bit. I’m worn out.”

“It was absolutely amazing, and I’ll do it again,” Navy veteran Michelle Costa-Chandler said. “So it was a busy day but we had a blast.”

Hundreds gathered outside the security checkpoint at the airport holding signs and welcoming home the veterans.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0246hb_0iWqZDDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2mic_0iWqZDDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYS6e_0iWqZDDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffrfW_0iWqZDDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OepMf_0iWqZDDV00
‘It’s a blessing’ Veteran’s family thankful for Pigeon Forge Honor Guard

For Mary Rische, it was a privilege to greet everyone as they arrived home.

“My daughter is Crystal Laudermilk. She was in the Army, and she was in the 912th MASH unit in Kuwait and she was an operating room specialist there,” she said.

“We very much support the military and being that this is the first time of an all-female flight, it had a special significance there,” Girls Scout troop leader Sarah Marshall said. “And then we also have a very special part of our Girl Scout team is Ms. Ruth, who’s actually on the flight and we wanted to welcome her back because we love her to death, and we want to support her.”

As the 31st Honor Air flight made it back to Knoxville, many of the veterans we spoke with said it was extra special visiting the Military Women’s Memorial.

“It’s nice,” Sander said. “It’s really beautiful in there.”

“Anytime you can show support to veterans it’s amazing and can bring young kids to also experience it, it makes it all the more better,” Marshall said.

Veterans Voices: Hear the stories of those who served

Sander added, “We had a great time, and I’d do it again.”

HonorAir organizers hope to continue the tradition and their next trip is in the works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Is the TWRA allowed to watch you?

Hunter Hollingsworth was driving on his hunting property one morning in January 2018 when he noticed what turned out to be a camera on his property. Through word of mouth, Hollingsworth found that his neighbor, Terry Rainwaters, also found two unwanted cameras on his property. Is the TWRA allowed to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Radagast

Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car. Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Alcoa, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Family mourns loss of American Idol star

Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old. Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Apartment fire suspected to be arson

The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Women#First Flight#Honorair#Air Force#Navy#912th Mash
WATE

Legacy Parks announces new parks and trails

The group held its annual fundraiser luncheon on Friday, October 14. During the event, the nonprofit celebrated the work done over the last year, while announcing big projects for the year ahead. Legacy Parks announces new parks and trails. The group held its annual fundraiser luncheon on Friday, October 14....
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
DANDRIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. “Investigators were able to make a pretty quick determination that it was a set fire,” Mark Wilbanks, the assistant chief with KFD said. KFD shared that at 8:44 […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy