Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Related
Tv20detroit.com
MSP: WB I-696 at Southfield reopens after crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm westbound I-696 at Southfield in Oakland County has reopened after vehicle crash. No further information is known at this time.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after motorist finds body of hit-and-run victim near US-23
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 in Washtenaw County. Early Friday morning, MSP says a motorist saw sheets of plywood on the shoulder and wanted to...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent. Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning. The freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m. Police say they received the call around 7:45...
Tv20detroit.com
Convicted drug trafficker from Allen Park had 400,000 deadly doses of fentanyl, feds say
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Families are being devastated," said Pam Blair who lost her 23-year-old son Justin to a drug overdose that included fentanyl in 2017. Blair now works as a Family Recovery Services Assistant with Families Against Narcotics (FAN). "The more fentanyl we can get off the...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by driver
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after a driver hit and killed a 12-year-old boy Friday night. Police say around 10:30 p.m. Friday they received calls regarding a car crash near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights. Police say a driver in...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Police say body found on I-94 near 8 Mile suffered a gunshot wound
ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A body on the side of the road shut down eastbound I-94, near 8 Mile, for hours Friday. Michigan State Police said a young female victim suffered a gunshot wound. They previously said she had suffered a head injury. People who live nearby...
Tv20detroit.com
2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
Tv20detroit.com
Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect injured after jumping off freeway during Mustang theft investigation, police say
(WXYZ) — A vehicle theft suspect was injured after jumping off an overpass to escape police during a stolen vehicle investigation, the Brownstown Township Police Department says. Police say Wednesday evening, they received a report from the Woodhaven Police Department that three Mustangs were stolen from a Ford Flat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Clinton Township installs new, upgraded security cameras at ballot drop boxes
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have been mailed to Michigan voters as of Monday, with more than 150,000 of those ballots already returned. Voters who visited the drop box outside the clerk's office in Clinton Township on Thursday said the ability to vote...
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia
(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man who has dementia. Police say Cornell Wardlow walked away from his home near Franklin Road and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m. on October 14. Wardlow is described as 5’ 11”...
Tv20detroit.com
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
(WXYZ) — The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!. On Facebook, the restaurant announced that the Northville location will be opening on 6 Mile & Haggerty Rd by early 2023.
Tv20detroit.com
Novi Safety Fair helps those with special needs, first responders work together
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi School District and police department hosted a safety fair Thursday. It was a chance for families of children with special needs to interact with first responders so they can be ready in case of an emergency. Jorgia Basner-May’s son, Jamison, is a student...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and consider more clean energy options. The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer signed the following bills Friday:. HB 5765: Retired corrections...
Tv20detroit.com
One year later: Man to finish Detroit Free Press Marathon after near-death experience
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local man is making a comeback after he couldn't finish the Detroit Free Press Marathon last year. Tommy Kornieck will be getting a special medal ceremony at the finish line and he's excited to take in the moment. In 2021, Kornieck went into cardiac arrest...
Tv20detroit.com
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the people and places in Metro Detroit that help make the community unique, we visited the Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years. Photojournalist John Ciolino shows...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
Comments / 0