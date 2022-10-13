ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Township, MI

Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Tv20detroit.com

Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man who has dementia. Police say Cornell Wardlow walked away from his home near Franklin Road and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m. on October 14. Wardlow is described as 5’ 11”...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville

(WXYZ) — The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!. On Facebook, the restaurant announced that the Northville location will be opening on 6 Mile & Haggerty Rd by early 2023.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
DETROIT, MI

