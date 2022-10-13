2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars

ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars.

Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

Police say one of the suspects then stole a car nearby and crashed that one, too.

We found that stolen car crashed near Hogan Road. It was still on and running when our photographer walked up to it. The ignition area was damaged.

Both suspects are still on the run.

