Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

John Kraman and Mecum bring cars and stars to Schaumburg and TV

NBC and Mecum Auctions host John Kraman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement in the works as 1000 cars come back to the Chicago area this weekend for fans to see and take home! For more information on auctions, events, bidding and more go to https://www.mecum.com/
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
CHICAGO, IL
US105

Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago

Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
CHICAGO, IL
Harry Lennix
WGNtv.com

Sweet Dreams Halloween Pop-up in Wrigleyville

If you’re a fan of movies like Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween, there’s a pop-up in Wrigleyville just for you. Sweet Dreams the Nightmare is perfect for fans of horror movies, and today we’re getting a look inside, check it out. Rizzo’s Bar & Inn –...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago

Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best

Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL

