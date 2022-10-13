Read full article on original website
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
John Kraman and Mecum bring cars and stars to Schaumburg and TV
NBC and Mecum Auctions host John Kraman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement in the works as 1000 cars come back to the Chicago area this weekend for fans to see and take home! For more information on auctions, events, bidding and more go to https://www.mecum.com/
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated 81st birthday
A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
Chicago couple marries 3 years after getting engaged in ICU
A Chicago couple have tied the knot after getting engaged in the ICU three years ago.
Sweet Dreams Halloween Pop-up in Wrigleyville
If you’re a fan of movies like Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween, there’s a pop-up in Wrigleyville just for you. Sweet Dreams the Nightmare is perfect for fans of horror movies, and today we’re getting a look inside, check it out. Rizzo’s Bar & Inn –...
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best
Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
Prominent statue in Chinatown vandalized
Another prominent Chicago statue has been vandalized. WBBM received photos of vandalism of the Laura Liu statue in Ping Tom Park at 1700 South Wentworth in Chinatown.
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Shooting death of 13-year-old in North Side park ‘appears to have been an accident,’ alderman says
The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a North Side park on Friday evening was an accident, Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) told her constituents in an email Saturday night. An off-duty Chicago police officer found the boy under a gazebo at Lerner Park, 7000 North Sacramento, after hearing...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
