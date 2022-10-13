Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
It took dozens of firefighters to battle a two-alarm fire on a commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning.
KSLA
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning. On Friday, Oct. 14, about 10 minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. Chief Clarence Reese with...
KSLA
Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
KSLA
1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, east of Stockwell Road. Investigation showed that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Matthew Jones, 35, of South...
KTBS
Caddo Parish's veterans center reopens
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Veterans Service Office in Shreveport reopened Friday. “When Hurricane Laura damaged the parish’s facility in 2020, rebuilding the office smarter and stronger than before became one of our top priorities,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “The Veterans Services Office fills a critical need by serving some of our area’s most honored citizens, our veterans."
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
KSLA
SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana. On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
KSLA
Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KSLA
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
KSLA
Heroes Run 5k presented by Brookshire Grocery and Super 1 Foods
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Heroes Run is to be held in Bossier City, along the Red River on the Arthur Ray Teague Running Trail. On Oct. 15, the marathon and 5k, Heroes Run, will begin at 6:45 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. Alongside the 5k, kids ages 12 and under will be able to participate in a 1k for children. A prize purse totaling more than $22,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.
KSLA
KSLA SALUTES: The B-52 and Aircrew Flight Equipment
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Living in Shreveport-Bossier City, the B-52 or “Buff” as it’s affectionately known, is a common sight and sound for the area. But other than the biennial Defenders of Liberty Air Show, how often do we get to find out more about this (almost) 100-year-old plane?
