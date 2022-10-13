Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
WJCL
New details released after Savannah teen charged in toddler's deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More information is being revealed after a Savannah teen was arrested for murder in theshooting death of a toddler. On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was held for the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified due to his age. A detective that took the stand...
californiaexaminer.net
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
wtoc.com
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man on Saturday now in custody
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City police say that a suspect who shot and killed a man on Saturday turned herself into police custody on Tuesday. The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) said 25-year-old Taneecia Williams shot the man on Priscilla D. Thomas Way at 9:07 p.m. James Ancrum Jr., 30, was then taken […]
