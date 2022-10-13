ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
