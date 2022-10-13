ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings

HOUSTON, TX (KALB) - For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Heading into the game, NSU (3-4) has put up most of their points in the second half, but the Demons quickly jumped off to a 24-0 lead over the Huskies at the end of first quarter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Gleaux for the Girls

NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14. The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration. This year’s keynote speaker was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Latin Breaks Sack Record as LCU Beats Wayland, 37-17

PINEVILLE, LA-The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats held their second of three-consecutive home games on Saturday when they hosted the Pioneers of Wayland Baptist University for a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup. The home crowd not only witnessed a 37-17 victory by the men in orange and blue but also witnessed a school record be broken.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season picks up tonight with some of the teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and others trying to remain one of the top teams. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
GIBSLAND, LA
kalb.com

Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA

