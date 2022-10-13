Read full article on original website
Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings
HOUSTON, TX (KALB) - For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Heading into the game, NSU (3-4) has put up most of their points in the second half, but the Demons quickly jumped off to a 24-0 lead over the Huskies at the end of first quarter.
“Worst year of soccer in my life”: Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just one year removed from the most accomplished season in program history, former Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer Coach Carla Tejas remains under fire amid a series of accusations. According to a report from KMID, a news station in Odessa, Texas, Tejas was placed on...
Gleaux for the Girls
Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings. For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Updated: 5 hours ago. The home crowd not only witnessed a 37-17 victory by the men...
LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 5...
10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14. The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration. This year’s keynote speaker was...
VPSO: Baseball cap left behind after catalytic converter theft
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the...
Latin Breaks Sack Record as LCU Beats Wayland, 37-17
PINEVILLE, LA-The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats held their second of three-consecutive home games on Saturday when they hosted the Pioneers of Wayland Baptist University for a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup. The home crowd not only witnessed a 37-17 victory by the men in orange and blue but also witnessed a school record be broken.
DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season picks up tonight with some of the teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and others trying to remain one of the top teams. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
ktalnews.com
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
