Read full article on original website
Related
Mohamed Koroma’s big plays help Milton Hershey navigate quarterback carousel in win over Lower Dauphin
Milton Hershey entered Saturday’s contest against Lower Dauphin without its long-time starting quarterback Kenny Emile, lost to an injury a week ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Hadley Hoffsmith, Keely Bowers lead Palmyra field hockey past Penn Manor, 4-2
Hadley Hoffsmith had a pair of goals Friday to lead Palmyra past Penn Manor, 4-2, in field hockey. Keely Bowers added a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Morgan Lantz had a goal. Addie Sholly, Liv Kirkpatrick and Avery Russell each added an assist. Tristan Goff had a...
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8
LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Deakon Schaeffer’s big game, late TD help Mifflin County slip past Marcus Sweeney, Hershey
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14
Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
Derek Gibney tosses 2 TDs to Drew Gibney, Mason Figard scores twice as Susquenita blanks Halifax
Derek Gibney continued his hot play Friday in leading Susquenita to a 35-0 win over Halifax. Gibney finished 15-of-27 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
H.S. Football: Powerhouse Danville squad blanks Berwick to stay unbeaten
DANVILLE — It was supposed to be a tough test, a measuring stick, a way to prepare for what lies ahead in upcoming postseason battles. Instead, the Danville Ironmen turned it into another merciless mauling. Ty Stauffer and Danville’s dominant defense made sure of it. Stauffer ran for...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Pa. high school football game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Penn State commit, Wyomissing star J’ven Williams continues ‘surreal’ rise up recruiting rankings
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
WGAL
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0