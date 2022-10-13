ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

abc27 News

Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14

Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
NEWPORT, PA
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?

Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
