Up where they belong: Female veterans take flight with HonorAir

As veterans checked in at McGhee Tyson Airport early Wednesday morning for an HonorAir Knoxville Flight to our nation’s capitol, it was very evident it was a flight like none other.

Of the 140 people aboard representing all branches of our military 138 were women. The other two were World War II veterans. This one-day, all-expense-paid trip was originally set to launch back in 2020, but the pandemic took care of that. The flight was to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment that guaranteed and protected women’s constitutional rights and gave them the right to vote.

The women scheduled to take this flight began checking in at 6 a.m. for the scheduled takeoff at 8:25 a.m. Of those aboard, 26 were Blount County veterans. They were helicopter mechanics, operating room technicians, top secret intelligence officers, nurses, pilot trainers and supply officers. Many joined in service to country because of a promise of a decent paycheck, travel and opportunities to further their educations.

Crystal Laudermilk was among those from this community. She joined the Army in 1989, right out of high school. She became an operating room technician and served with a MASH unit during Desert Storm.

“I was everywhere,” she said. “Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait. We moved around a lot. I was over there for six months. I had my 20th birthday over there.”

The hospital the Army set up was in Kuwait, Laudermilk said. It was right across the Iraqi border. Her unit saw a lot of refugees and injuries from cluster bombs. They also delivered babies.

“I grew up fast,” she said. Laudermilk is now a pharmacist at Blount Memorial Hospital.

This HonorAir Knoxville flight was to return to McGhee Tyson at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after passengers got the opportunity to visit numerous monuments including Korean and Lincoln memorials, Vietnam, World War II, Air Force, Marine and the Women’s Memorial, located at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jami Blanchard shared some of her story as she waited to board the HonorAir flight. She became a member of the Air Force, in 1972. That was a year after she graduated from high school. She was assigned Strategic Air Command in Great Falls, Montana, a place she grew to love.

Her job with the Air Force was to monitor and identify planes in the air.

“Without us, nobody could fly around,” Blanchard said. “We had to identify planes and if they were unidentifiable, we sent up jet fighters.” She served this country in that capacity until the end of 1974.

After leaving the military, she had a career in nursing but is now retired. She never regretted her decision to serve. “If I had it to do over again, I would do it,” Blanchard said.

Dignitaries including U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs were present to give the veterans a send-off. Eddie Mannis, founder and chairman of HonorAir Knoxville also spoke before the group departed. The organization has taken close to 4,000 East Tennessee veterans to Washington, D.C. to honor their service.

A career in the Navy took Tracy Smock to Winter Harbor, Maine, Washington, D.C. and also Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A resident of Alcoa, she was a cryptologic technician, in charge of overseeing messages that came through while serving in D.C. She said they were referred to as spooks, a group of carefully selected, highly trained technicians that conduct intelligence operations in absolute secrecy.

Smock had a high security clearance and could classify top secret documents. The building where she worked in D.C. is now Homeland Security. D.C. was her detail for three years.

She was stationed at Pearl Harbor during Desert Storm, in charge of placing linguists where they needed to be in that war. “There were languages I had never heard of,” Smock said.

This Naval veteran remained in the military for nine years and said she “loved every minute of it.”

HonorAir Knoxville has been taking veterans like these to D.C for 15 years. This was the 31st flight. Girl Scouts were there on Wednesday to greet the female veterans along with others who wanted to honor their service. This was the first all-female flight.

When Lori Baxmann signed up with the Navy, she knew she wanted to be in administration, this becoming a personnelman. Her duties centered on the hiring, firing and retiring of personnel. But she found herself on the USNS Mercy, a hospital ship, during Desert Storm.

Growing up a military brat, she has lived numerous places and was born in South Dakota. She’s lived in Blount County for six years. Baxmann said she wishes every veteran would get the chance to take this flight.

It was 1967 when Katherine Winters chose the Army Nurse Corps. She said the opportunities in the military, including travel and an education, lured her in. Her nursing skills were needed at Fort Sam Houston in Texas and also in Kentucky, so that is where she went.

“I had orders to Vietnam but didn’t go,” Winters said. That was only because she was pregnant at the time. She said she would have gone without hesitation had she not been starting a family. Nurses died over there, she said.

Winters enjoyed a career in nursing after her stint in the Army Nurse Corps. Her husband was a combat Marine.

It was during the Vietnam War that Pat Bowmaster found a place for herself in the Navy, as one of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). She joined up in 1967 and was sent to Virginia to train pilots and bombardiers for an attack squadron. Bowmaster said she was the first WAVES personnel sent to that squadron, and she wasn’t met with acceptance.

“When I checked in with the commanding officer, he told me very bluntly, ‘I do not want a WAVE. If you don’t work out, hell will freeze over before we get another WAVE.’”

That meant Bowmaster had to prove herself capable of the assignment. She did just that, and one year later, Bowmaster said, there was another WAVES service member who reported for duty.

Brenda Blizzard, a resident of Louisville, never thought she would end up a helicopter mechanic. She signed on with the Air Force in 1977 and took a required aptitude test. For the next three years, that was her job at bases in Florida, including Fort Walton Beach. She was trained in Sacramento, California.

After that, Blizzard cross-trained to work in logistics, spending a total of 13 years in the military, six of those in the Air Reserves. Her husband served in the military too, and so did her dad. He was a chaplain in the Air Force.

“The Air Force was just home to me, familiar,” Blizzard explained.

Others on the flight included Kathleen Skinner, who was a member of the Air Force ROTC at the University of Akron. She signed up for duty in 1970, inspired by her father, who also served his country in the Air Force. She was stationed for four years in Texas, working as a supply officer.

Sherry Pettit’s time in the Navy was spent in Florida, as a barracks master-at-arms. Her service began in 1978. She left the Navy after having a baby and facing a transfer to Guantanamo Bay. She then went on to have a 24-year career with the Department of Defense, fixing helicopters and remaking parts.

Pettit retired to Blount County eight years ago. She lives in Louisville.

Debra Taylor Schablik stood out among the crowd as she held up a photo of a friend who was also supposed to be on this flight. Ann March, who was a member of the Air Force during the Korean War, had been selected like the others here, to take the HonorAir Knoxville flight back in 2020, but it never came to be due to COVID.

Sadly, March passed away a few months ago, Schablik said. March was an administrative specialist.

“She fought the war from San Antonio, Texas,” Schablik said.”She was a real pioneer. There were very few women in the service back then.”

The Air Force is where Schablik found her place, in 1977. She was an intelligence officer, briefing air crew on simulated and real world threats, at a base in Austin, Texas. Her 10 years in the Air Force included both active and reserve.

“I loved it,” she said. “I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Schablik is from Blount County, a graduate of Everett High School. After spending years away from East Tennessee, she knew where she would retire.

“This is my home. Take me home,” she told her husband.