Tennessee receives $1.25 billion from federal for infrastructure improvements

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The state of Tennessee is receiving $1.25 billion from the federal government to complete infrastructure improvements. It supports funding for fixing roads, bridges or implementing programs targeted at lowering emissions or networking electric vehicle charging stations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the dollars are available during the current fiscal year for 12 different programs.

The release states that the funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is made directly available to the state, and leaders in transportation will have flexibility to use it as needed particularly for each state.

It adds that this year’s allocation is the largest single investment in infrastructure since the government built interstates in the 1950s and 1960s.

Nationwide, states received $59.9 billion, a $15.4 billion increase compared to two years ago, before the government implemented the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Congress formulates how spending will be allocated each year under the law, the release adds.

From highest appropriation to lowest, the programs include the National Highway Performance Program, Surface Transportation Block Grant, Bridge Formula Program, Highway Safety Improvement Program, Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program, PROTECT Formula Program, National Highway Freight Program, Carbon Reduction Program, National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Appalachian Development Highway System, Metropolitan Planning and Railway-Highway Crossings Program.

Tennessee announces grants for wastewater, stormwater infrastructure improvements

The state of Tennessee announced $34.5 million dollars in grants for water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure projects Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants will go towards projects in Farragut, the city of Loudon and Rutherford and Sumner counties, among other areas. Water-supply shortages brought about by drought, drinking water quality problems and aging wastewater systems are among the issues the money is intended to help address. Administered through the Tennessee Department...
TENNESSEE STATE
