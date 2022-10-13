Greenbelt Lake receives 700 pounds of catfish

For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked a large load of catfish into Maryville’s Greenbelt Lake.

Friday, Oct. 7, the lake received 700 pounds of catfish, compared to about 600 it received for the first time last year. Former reporting from The Daily Times measured catfish by number instead of weight. And a release from TWRA states that each of the 700 catfish this year weigh about 1 pound.

At that weight, the release adds that fish provide a quality experience and a well-portioned meal.

“Try bottom fishing with a chicken liver or stink bait on a size 2 or 4 hook with a small weight,” TWRA Rivers and Streams Biologist Sally Petre said in the release. “If using night crawlers, try a size 4 or 6 long shank hook. If there are too many weeds on the bottom, try a float with no weight to keep the bait above the weeds.”

Fishing licenses are required for ages 13 and older, and licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Limits and regulations may also be found at https://www.eregula tions.com/tennessee/fishing/.

Part of the Community Fishing Program, the TWRA works with local municipalities to create opportunities for fishing in urban communities.

Pistol Creek is another TWRA Community Fishing Lake.

Former reporting also stated that in 2021, Greenbelt Lake was stocked again that summer with 1,200 catfish. It added that the lake was one of a handful to first receive catfish since the community had been so receptive to bringing in trout.