ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Greenbelt Lake receives 700 pounds of catfish

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked a large load of catfish into Maryville’s Greenbelt Lake.

Friday, Oct. 7, the lake received 700 pounds of catfish, compared to about 600 it received for the first time last year. Former reporting from The Daily Times measured catfish by number instead of weight. And a release from TWRA states that each of the 700 catfish this year weigh about 1 pound.

At that weight, the release adds that fish provide a quality experience and a well-portioned meal.

“Try bottom fishing with a chicken liver or stink bait on a size 2 or 4 hook with a small weight,” TWRA Rivers and Streams Biologist Sally Petre said in the release. “If using night crawlers, try a size 4 or 6 long shank hook. If there are too many weeds on the bottom, try a float with no weight to keep the bait above the weeds.”

Fishing licenses are required for ages 13 and older, and licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Limits and regulations may also be found at https://www.eregula tions.com/tennessee/fishing/.

Part of the Community Fishing Program, the TWRA works with local municipalities to create opportunities for fishing in urban communities.

Pistol Creek is another TWRA Community Fishing Lake.

Former reporting also stated that in 2021, Greenbelt Lake was stocked again that summer with 1,200 catfish. It added that the lake was one of a handful to first receive catfish since the community had been so receptive to bringing in trout.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossvillenews1st.com

ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON

The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

Look Rock Campground reopens after 9 years closed

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years. The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In […]
TALLASSEE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Maryville, TN
Government
wvlt.tv

Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Catfish#Trout#Bottom Fishing#Twra#Gooutdoorstennessee Com
103GBF

Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave

We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What life was like: 2006, the last time Tennessee beat Alabama

Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in solving cases that still need answers. Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
WATE

Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
918
Followers
661
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy