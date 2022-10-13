ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa finalizes upcoming utility service changes

By By Ashley Depew
Alcoa Board of Commissioners signed off on two changes for sewage and electricity customers Tuesday night. Alcoa Electric Department will be implementing a new outage management system, and the Alcoa Water and Wastewater Services Department is updating terms for households that use a special type of sewage system.

The new software system will allow AED to issue mass texts to all customers or a specific outage area. The board’s approval allowed the city to spend up to $50,000 for an engineering company to organize and contract the best OMS. Notes included in the board agenda state that the city’s current OMS vendor has been in use by AED for 15 years and the price last fiscal year was $42,000. Annual maintenance fees for the former vender continued rising over the last few years, and AED experienced operational challenges with the software.

During a September briefing, City Manager Mark Johnson said the city found that 86% of phone numbers on AED accounts were eligible to receive messages, and customers are able to change the primary account number or add multiple phone numbers. The cost each year will depend on how many notifications the system sends.

Contracting the new OMS provider will not need to go to a vote by the board.

Electric Director Ryan Trentham said the new messaging system will be in use within the next month to two.

The board also signed off on an update to sewer specifications that changes how grinder pumps are handled, which are a special attachment used in some sewage systems. Wastewater regulations updated by the state mandated that municipalities either take ownership of grinder pumps or upkeep them.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Johnson said the change applies to about 10 customers, with more likely to come in the future. Grinder pumps are designed to allow households situated below sewage lines to attach to the lines by pushing sewage uphill.

Oftentimes, Johnson said during September’s briefing, grinder pumps are installed when septic tanks fail. The city will act as insurance, as Johnson explained, and work to resolve issues customers have with their grinder pumps. The added service is intended to help only single-family style residences, not commercial complexes, Director of Public Works & Engineering Shane Snoderly said on Tuesday. Multi-family complexes may use grinder pumps to develop a challenging area, Johnson has previously explained.

City sewage customers who already have a grinder pump will receive a notice and a $10 increase on their bills starting in a couple of months. The board will vote on the $10 price adjustment again in November before it is final.

