Shedding some light: county commissioners, mayor debate Heritage soccer field upgrades

Students at Heritage High School could play soccer longer and perform better if they had lights for their field, representatives of Blount County Schools said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, Blount County Board of Commissioners workshop meeting. After extended discussion, members of the board forwarded to the full commission a resolution that would allow BCS to use $192,000 from the fund balance of its general operating budget to pay for field lights.

Speaking to the need for the system, Heritage High School girls soccer coach Kristen Green said in a budget meeting preceding the workshop that not having lights limits the amount of time players can practice and restricts students’ tournament opportunities.

The $192,000 would cover the new lights, as well as the supplies and materials needed to complete their installation. About $20,000 in grant funds would be used as part of that total, according to BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan.

A memo to the commission from BCS Director David Murrell states that the funding source for the project would be the use of fund balance in Fund 141, the school’s general purpose operating budget.

The resolution came to the commission two months after a proposal to appropriate $3.8 million for artificial turf at William Blount and Heritage High Schools sparked hours of debate in the commission room.

Logan told commissioners that he was under the impression that soccer players would primarily use the soccer field, rather than the artificial turf football field that has not yet been installed.

Acknowledging the conversation around the turf installation, Green said, “We understand that our turf field on the football field will be lined for soccer. However, we will not be able to use the football field for practices in the afternoons. Our middle school, high school and several other football groups use that field at least two to three nights a week.”

Commissioners and county Mayor Ed Mitchell repeatedly referenced the turf expenditure during the soccer field lighting discussion. Mitchell, who noted that he supported the artificial turf proposal in August, made his opposition to spending for the the soccer field lights known.

“We voted a little over 40 days ago for turf fields for the high schools, and the selling point was it was going to make those fields multi-use. It could be used by the soccer (team), lacrosse, the band — anything like that that they might be able to use. Now, we’re coming back and we’re asking for lights on this soccer field,” he said.

Mitchell commented that approving the soccer field lighting would necessitate further expenditures for facilities in the future. “In essence, what we’re doing when we start down this road is we’re building another stadium on that campus, and it’s gonna be quite expensive,” he said.

Commissioner Mike Caylor also opposed the lighting system request, as did Commissioners Mike Akard, Scott King and David Wells. For Caylor, the proposal highlighted a need for a deeper investigation of how the government spends taxpayer money.

After asking for a list of the school system’s priorities, Caylor said, “I admire the coaches and families and the players getting up here and speaking on behalf of what they think is right, and I agree with that 100%, but at the end of the day, I don’t represent just the school. I represent the 90-year-old husband and wife who’ve not had kids in the school system for 50 years.”

To Wells, the request for lighting was especially problematic following from the turf installation approval. “This particular expenditure, coming on the heels of the other expenditure, the timing feels kind of like a hit in the face,” Wells said.

In defense of the request, Blount County Board of Education Chairman Robby Kirkland cited lengthy completion dates for projects and complex scheduling, saying that both were rationales for bringing the light system before the commission in October. Kirkland said, “You have to understand, everything we’ve done, everything we do has to go through a process of engineers and studies.”

“I mean, the turf right now is at a big standstill, and in my opinion, the turf is probably not going to be done. It’s probably not going get done,” he said, citing a delayed timeline for beginning the project.

Despite opposition, the resolution secured majority support. Commissioner Steve Mikels, who voted against the turf field spending, said that he would have prioritized lighting Heritage’s soccer fields over the artificial turf installation. “If we’re going to be this stiff about spending money, I think we should have been a little bit more stiff on the $4 million project than the $192,000 project,” he said.

Commissioners Dawn Reagan and Robbie Bennett, both of whom work for Blount County Schools, also advocated in favor of the budget increase.

“In another week and a half, I think, the time changes. And when the time changes, it’s gonna be dark at 5:30. If school’s out at 3:30, and we’ve got four soccer teams and then got three football teams and we’ve got lacrosse and we’ve got middle school — that’s a lot,” Reagan commented. “Y’all know, if it’s education, I’m gonna vote ‘yes,’” she said.

The motion was adopted 12-4. Akard, Caylor, Wells and King voted against the proposal. Commissioners Ron French, Tom Stinnett, Linda Webb, Rick Carver and Staci Crisp-Lawhorn were absent.