Maryville, TN

Maryville College promotes Exercise Is Medicine on Campus for culture of wellness

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Maryville College is encouraging students, faculty and staff to join a morning yoga session, take a recess break at lunch time, climb a tower, play disc golf, run a 5K or find another physical activity they enjoy.

President Bryan Coker told about 50 students gathered for a rally at noon Wednesday, Oct. 12, on Pearsons Lawn that Maryville is focused on a holistic education. “Education of the mind, of course, but also the body as well as the spirit,” he said.

Coker read part of a proclamation designating October as Exercise Is Medicine On Campus Month and encouraging the campus community to participate in activities in the interest of better health and quality of life.

Students from associate professor Jeremy Steeves’ “Physical Activity and Chronic Disease” class planned and led the rally, sharing with peers what they’ve learned.

Multiple benefits

Third year exercise science major Logan Brasfield noted the benefits of physical activity, including reduced risk of chronic diseases and help managing the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

For him, the biggest reasons to be active is enjoyment. “I love getting outside with my friends and having fun, exploring the Maryville College Woods, maybe going kayaking, going on adventures,” he said. Activities like that “can help create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Counselor Angie Hensley said when students see her with concerns about anxiety or depression one of the first things she does is encourage them to take a walk outside with her while they talk. “I just know from my own personal experience, but also from reading the research, that being outside and exercising is so good for your mental health,” she said.

Hensley called exercise a “positive coping skill,” noting the benefits of improving sleep, reducing stress, boosting self-confidence and increasing social interaction.

She encouraged the students to find something they enjoy and will practice doing consistently, from playing sports to putting on some music and dancing or going for a walk. “Don’t think of it as a chore,” she said; instead of “I have to exercise,” they should think, “I get to.”

Hensley said she’ll be bringing hula hoops to noon recess activities the college will offer on campus Mondays and Thursdays this month, which also offers games such as corn hole and badminton.

Kunle Lawson, the college’s director of men’s and women’s track and field, encouraged the students to find activities they can do alone or with friends and remain active throughout their lives.

“It’s awesome that there’s a disc golf course on campus,” Lawson said, noting they can play a round in half an hour. “Get your mind off your studies for a little bit, do something outside, and then you get back to work and feel like you can attack your day again,” he said.

Parker Owens, a member of the Mountain Challenge staff and a cross country athlete, noted a range of options that the outdoor activity program on campus offers, including a rock climbing trip this weekend.

Steeves said across 11 recess events already held this academic year they have logged 423 students participating, whether to play a game such as Spikeball or bottle bash or just throw a football or kick a soccer ball with friends.

“It’s been encouraging to see the students stop by and play for 20 minutes to the full hour and 20 that the sessions last,” Steeves wrote in an email to The Daily Times. “Part of the increase may be attributed to it finally catching on and students accepting and embracing that it is part of our campus culture/community, and students just wanting a mental and physical activity break midday a couple days a week. It could also be the great weather we’ve been blessed with on Monday and Thursdays.”

Another possible reason, he said, is that students in his Physical Activity and Chronic Disease class must help staff at least two of the events. “Students seemed to turn it into a competition in terms of who would have the largest attendance during their shift; the single day record attendance we’ve tracked this semester is 76 students,” he wrote, adding that the participation numbers are likely a combination of those factors.

Activity assessment

Maryville College last year earned silver status under the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise Is Medicine on Campus program, losing its gold standing because it could no longer conduct required physical activity assessments it had been doing through the campus health center. Steeves said now that role is being taken on by the counselors, who will ask students not only about physical activity but also time spent outdoors and refer them to options available on campus.

The college is promoting Exercise is Medicine and Mountain Challenge is promoting Outdoors Is Medicine. Steeves noted that exercising outdoors enhances the benefits of either.

Wednesday’s rally, Oct. 12, included several games for students to win gift cards and ended with senior Savannah Lickel leading a short session of buti yoga.

An American Sign Language and deaf studies major, Lickel traveled to the Holistic Yoga School in Loveland, Colorado, over the summer to become a certified yoga instructor. She started doing yoga when she was about 8 with an aunt who taught her.

While the buti yoga session was designed for the rally, on Thursday mornings in the Alumni Gym Lickel will be leading a Hatha or gentle Yin yoga session that includes breath work. “I love making everyone calm and relaxed,” she said.

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

